XXXTENTACION's mother reaches a custody agreement with the rapper's girlfriend

Cleopatra Bernard and Jenesis Sanchez put an end to their legal battle over the son of the murdered rapper about a month after the court appointed a Guardian Ad Litem.

Rapper killed XXXTENTATIONThe mother has reached an agreement with her girlfriend for the custody of her son.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Cleopatra Bernard and Jenesis Sanchez have finished their legal battle over little Gekyume Onfroy, who was born after the murder of his father.

The news follows a judicial decision to appoint a Guardian Ad Litem to investigate the "best interest" of the child last month (December 2019).

XXXTENTACION's mother, Bernard, and his girlfriend were on good terms after her death in 2018, but their friendship ended after she gave birth in January 2019, and she filed documents requesting the rapper's DNA sample from the doctor forensic. Cleopatra fought the request but lost.

Jenesis also claimed that she and XXXTENTACION lived together and had "sexual intercourse," and although no one argued that he was the father of the baby, she wanted the DNA to prove it.

All the details of the agreement between Bernard and Sánchez are confidential.