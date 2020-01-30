Wyndham Clark puts the stars in the shade with 61 at Phoenix Open | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML98b5e00b5d07db6613001407e77b50fd11% %MINIFYHTML98b5e00b5d07db6613001407e77b50fd12%

Watch the second day of the Phoenix Open live at Sky Sports Golf. Featured group coverage begins at 2:30 p.m.





Wyndham Clark shot an impressive 61 on the first day

Wyndham Clark shone in the dim light at TPC Scottsdale when he shot an excellent 61 to claim a two-shot lead after the first day of the Phoenix Open Waste Management.

Playing in the penultimate group of the day, Clark managed to complete his 10 under starter in the dark, as he provided the ideal response to consecutive lost cuts in his first two starts of the year.

Clark finished just before the dark

Jon Rahm's commitment to victory needs to have the opportunity to dethrone Brooks Koepka since world number 1 started with a solid 67, but defending champion Rickie Fowler needs to go down on Friday to avoid another free weekend after He fought for a 74.

The first day the headlines belonged to Clark, who took off on the tenth and made five birdies in six holes from the twelfth before adding three in a row to start the first nine, his four in the long third won a draw on top with Billy Horschel

Cameron Smith felt the anger of the crowd at the notorious 16 at the Phoenix Open, but the crowd greeted the Australian moments later when he made a birdie.

The world No. 178 then claimed the absolute advantage with a precise three-foot kick that set another gain in the seventh short, and a 10-foot putt for a three in the next doubled its lead over the field.

Horschel had also kept a bogey in his 63, which featured six birdies and an eagle in the third, while the two-time champion JB Holmes is only in the third with seven under after an entertaining 64 highlighted by a hole in One in the room.

Jon Rahm fired a solid 67

Holmes had a terrible start when he took four shots just to find the green in the second while running a double bogey six, but returned the blow with a birdie the next before his perfect hit in the 175-yard field. fourth jumped into the cup for an ace.

Holmes, inspired, loaded six birdies after the turn, including three in a row to finish a blow ahead of a group of four players in six, which included former BMW PGA champion Byeong Hun An.

Rickie Fowler faces a battle just to make the cut

The local favorite, Rahm, crossed to five with three to play before his only mistake in the eighth – his 17th – saw him leave the top 10 and alongside players like Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama, with Justin Thomas one more shot Away from the beat after a 68.

But Fowler, who missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open last week, has his job cut to arrive at the weekend after he filled his card with seven bogeys, including five only in the first nine.

Jordan Spieth, who has three over 74, was matched by Fowler, who has now fallen among the top 50 in the world and remains without a victory since winning his third major title at The Open in 2017.