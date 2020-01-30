Wuhan alien evacuation that accelerates the spread of the virus? The | China news

%MINIFYHTML5b23a9e4f5d83f2d22a470aa951fb1b811% %MINIFYHTML5b23a9e4f5d83f2d22a470aa951fb1b812%

The spread of the coronavirus in China has shown no signs of slowing down, as the number of deaths reaches 212, and confirmed infections across the country reach 8,124 as of Friday.

With the city of Wuhan and the great province of Hubei remaining under closure, more countries are following the steps taken by France, Japan and the United States to evacuate their citizens from the epicenter of the outbreak.

However, some questions were raised about the viability of the measure, after it was reported Thursday that three Japanese citizens tested positive for coronavirus, only a few hours after being repatriated from Wuhan along with 203 other people. It has been speculated that they might have infected other passengers on the plane en route to Tokyo.

Similarly, the United States also repatriated 201 of its Wuhan citizens. Passengers arrived in southern California on Wednesday aboard a cargo plane Boeing 747-400 Kalitta Air.

All passengers on board underwent two assessments before leaving Wuhan and during their fuel stop in the US state of Alaska. They are now under quarantine for at least three days, before they are allowed to leave.

A chartered US flight evacuated US government employees and other Wuhan Americans on Wednesday (Mike Blake / Reuters)

Samples of your tests are sent to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention. UU., That will determine if they are free of the virus. So far, none of the passengers have shown signs of infection.

Turkey also sent a military cargo plane to bring back 35 Turkish citizens and 10 Azerbaijanis and their families on Thursday. All, including the crew, will be quarantined for 14 days.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the New Zealand government announced that it will charter a 300-seat plane to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, while Indonesia announced that it is preparing to repatriate its citizens from the sealed city.

According to reports, there are at least 53 New Zealand citizens in Wuhan, although the real number could be higher, depending on the movement of people at the time the quarantine was first imposed.

Subject to the approval of China

"New Zealand will offer additional seats to Pacific Island citizens and Australian citizens as a priority issue," said New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, quoted by the AFP news agency.

Peters said the flight was still subject to China's approval.

The announcement to rent an Air New Zealand plane, partly owned by the government, came a day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her government was working with Canberra to help the departure of New Zealanders and Australians from Wuhan.

Coronavirus: walking through the zero zone

However, Canberra's decision to keep the evacuees quarantined on Christmas Island for 14 days did not suit New Zealanders.

Peters told Radio New Zealand that he was "looking for quarantine options within New Zealand."

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in New Zealand, although a student was isolated in an Auckland hospital while undergoing tests.

243 Indonesians, 300 Filipinos in Hubei

Also on Thursday, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that Jakarta will evacuate his citizens from Wuhan, after which he will put them in quarantine for at least 14 days upon arrival to avoid contagion.

Retno Marsudi said the government is working with the Beijing authorities on the evacuation.

She said there were at least 243 Indonesians in declared enclosed areas, most of which were in Wuhan.

As for the Philippines, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the government has already prepared two charter planes to fly to Hubei and take the Filipinos home.

Buses that transport Japanese citizens, who were evacuated from Wuhan, leave Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Wednesday (Stringer / Jiji Press via AFP)

It is estimated that there are 300 Filipinos in Hubei, according to the Philippine ambassador to China, Chito Sta Romana.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said that repatriating Filipinos could do more harm than good, since "the virus could spread,quot; in the Philippines.

On Thursday, the Philippines confirmed its first coronavirus infection with a woman from China.

Taking care of the welfare of its citizens

As evacuations are carried out in the next few days, there have been doubts about the risks of spreading the infection inside the aircraft, in case any of the passengers are already carrying the virus.

Matthew Driskill, editor of Singapore-based Asian Aviation, said it is unlikely that aircraft air filter systems will prevent the spread of the virus.

"The filtration system of the new airlines, yes, has been greatly improved. But a large amount of air is still recirculating, and no matter how good the filtration system is, it may not be able to filter something as small as a virus, "Driskill told Al Jazeera.

He also said that the droplets of passengers coughing inside an airplane could also travel a great distance, so the filtration system of an airplane "is useless."

What is the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China?

Still, Dr. Benjamin Cowling, a professor of public health at the University of Hong Kong and a consultant to the World Health Organization, told Al Jazeera that the decision of several countries to evacuate their citizens is based on their "concern for the welfare of its citizens. "

"It also happens in other situations, if there are natural disasters, we hear about countries that organize evacuations for their citizens," he said.

Cowling also noted that people who are being evacuated from Wuhan are being closely monitored for any signs of infection, or are in quarantine at special facilities.

"I don't think there is so much danger in bringing the infection back to their home country, when we know that international travelers are already bringing other infections to the United States, France or Japan," he explained.

Currently, most infections detected in other countries are directly linked to Wuhan, Cowling said.

In the coming weeks, the extent of the spread of the infection will be much clearer, he said.

Regarding the severity of Wuhan's coronavirus, Cowling said that, compared to the fatal SARS infection in 2003, the proportion of deaths "so far is quite low,quot; and that it is "much less serious than people could imagine ".