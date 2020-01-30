Why Wilmer Valderrama is happier than ever and is establishing

There was a time when Wilmer Valderrama He may not have been the type to trust his secrets, or even to trust his own secrets. But times have definitely changed.
the NCIS Star, whose young days in Hollywood were marked by explosive headlines on a line of girlfriends and sexual conquests, is celebrating 40 years with a well-earned perspective these days about priorities and what is really important.
Oh, and with a girlfriend too!
"& # 39; It's just us now & # 39;", Valderrama shared a quote from the great moment he started 2020 with an Instagram revelation he had proposed to his girlfriend for less than a year, Amanda Pacheco.
The actor asked the question while on vacation in Mexico with a custom ring designed by Bychari with a pear-shaped diamond of more than 3 carats in a thin pavé band, accentuated with details that are "close and dear,quot; to the couple . According to the jeweler.
The movement seemed sudden to some inquiring minds who were more than happy to add their 2 cents amid congratulations on Instagram, but really, when you know …
Last year it was especially about love for Valderrama, who had been on Instagram about dating Pacheco, the incredible Thanksgiving meal he prepared for a group of family and friends, visiting him in Atlanta, where he was busy filming a movie (which he is now promoting in Sundance) …
But Pacheco is not the only important woman in his life for whom he has been busy showing his appreciation.
The Venezuelan-American star is also very close with her mother, Sobeida, and besides setting her up with an Instagram account so she could keep up with her while traveling, she surprised her with a new house next to her house. Own house last year.
"Family is everything," he said in The Tamron Hall show in November. "They sacrificed so much for my sisters and I to come to the United States, they sold everything they had in Venezuela so we could come here and have a better chance and have the education they never had, you know … It's hard to keep your parents are aware of what you are doing, sometimes you just keep living your life and forget (register) … "
It is true that it becomes quite easier, for better or worse, when they are right next door.
"You come to this country and you work very hard and, hopefully, you have good intentions, right?" Valderrama recalled the emotional moment in Live with Kelly and Ryan After they shared a surprise clip, that their mother totally thought it was a hoax at first. "Then, suddenly, you wake up and you can do that. It's America, you know?"
And the houses are not too On top of the other.
"We have a bush between us," he said. Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest. "But it is also (alone) a bush away."
I would smell the home cooking, the real Venezuelan. arepas and his characteristic soup, and feeling like a child again, but at the same time, he added, pointing away: "I know I can say to my children:" Go to your grandmother's house ".
Then, Valderrama, he of youth indiscretions, had already begun to think about having a family of his own. Which means that he had come a long way from, as Ripa said, his days of "hunting,quot; and those of Seacrest at the club scene in Los Angeles.
WorldRedEye.com
As for waking up one morning able to buy his mother a new house, it wasn't suddenly, but Valderrama has been working hard for his success since he first appeared in That 70's show When I was 18. He also got used to taking time to celebrate his re-adopted country (he was born in Miami but his family lived in Venezuela until he was about 14 years old before finally moving to the United States): he is a regular in the USO circuit and You can always count on him for charity events and any other occasion that benefits a good cause, as well as the Hand-in-hand disaster relief telethon for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston in 2017.
Talking to people who were calling to make donations "reminds you how special our country is," he told E! News at the event, "reminds us that the unity that people have sometimes attacked in our society cannot be broken. These moments remind us that it is not about colors and it is about human experience, and if we can be part of that, we can help each other to have a more present existence with each other, it's amazing. "
The actor, who was in That 70's show until 2006, he had recently had good fortune at that time, joining the cast of CBS's lasting criminal drama NCIS in 2016. Thanks to his name, he even thanked the "loyal audience of the network,quot; that had seen him grow in his long sitcom (although on a different network, Fox).
"To join a cast that is still excited to come to work every day, and after 14 years they still swing hard … the dynamics are excellent," he told reporters on the CBS red carpet at People & # 39; s Choice Awards 2017. "I'm having a great time and Mark Harmon and I'm sure I'm a best friend. "
Speaking of best friends …
They aren't exactly best friends, but he seems to be on very good terms with his ex-girlfriend. Mandy Moore, Which always stops to take a selfie for posterity every time they meet. And while he and Demi lovato divided in 2016 after almost six years together, he was part of her support system when she was recovering from a life-threatening drug overdose in the summer of 2018 and has remained her good friend.
Maybe that is part of the reason why his fans were not so excited to hear that Valderrama was engaged, they thought he and Lovato could meet one day. But a source told E! The news that Demi was happy for his ex.
"She always wants the best for him in life and is glad he found love," the source said. "They will always be friends and have a special place in the hearts of others. But she also realized that he was not going to be her life partner and she knew it for a while. She walked away from that and has been going to another place address. She wishes him all the best. "
This time, Valderrama has not revealed any details about his relationship with Pacheco, a model and avid deep sea diver, apart from what he has published on Instagram, having become accustomed to giving his fans regular glimpses in his world (as scenes of his intense workouts that keep you running, jumping and fighting NCIS)
He and Pacheco made their first public appearance as a couple last July at the Vitamin A parade during Miami Swimming Week, having first caused dating rumors in April.
So, he was already thinking of complete domestication when he made his friend, who is a professional organizer, enter and reorganize his kitchen in May …?
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images
They traveled throughout the summer, including trips to Paris and Tokyo. In November, he described dressing up with Pacheco for the Day of the Dead as his "first annual celebration … together," obviously an implication that there would be many more to come. For Christmas he commissioned a playfully macabre family portrait of the two with Marrok, his dog, and naturally loved him.
"ShePutAFrameOnIt,quot; subtitled the photo.
Days later, he put a ring on it.
