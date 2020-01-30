Why Wilmer Valderrama is happier than ever and is establishing

There was a time when Wilmer Valderrama He may not have been the type to trust his secrets, or even to trust his own secrets. But times have definitely changed.

the NCIS Star, whose young days in Hollywood were marked by explosive headlines on a line of girlfriends and sexual conquests, is celebrating 40 years with a well-earned perspective these days about priorities and what is really important.

Oh, and with a girlfriend too!

%MINIFYHTML7d61e58517f9967d22a59077f5cced3713% %MINIFYHTML7d61e58517f9967d22a59077f5cced3714%

"& # 39; It's just us now & # 39;", Valderrama shared a quote from the great moment he started 2020 with an Instagram revelation he had proposed to his girlfriend for less than a year, Amanda Pacheco.

The actor asked the question while on vacation in Mexico with a custom ring designed by Bychari with a pear-shaped diamond of more than 3 carats in a thin pavé band, accentuated with details that are "close and dear,quot; to the couple . According to the jeweler.