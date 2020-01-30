Why it doesn't matter how the good place ends

The good place The experiment is over. Eleanor, Chidi, Jason, Tahani and their former demon torturer Michael, as well as the omniscient Janet, have shown that humans can improve whenever they try. Trying is what counts, and cockroaches have saved themselves and humanity. They are in the good place and now The good place It is ending after four seasons of laughter and philosophy. How it ends everything is kept secret.
The official NBC description of "When you're ready,quot; is even less descriptive than game of Thrones episode releases. "There are several conversations between several groups of people." That's. That is the description of the episode. And … it's perfect. Because it doesn't matter how The good place ends Import what you take away The good place.
The good place Leave a legacy of thoughtful comedy. Yes, it made us laugh, but it also made viewers think.
What does it mean to be a good person? The program began by asking that question and, as it progressed, the approach evolved.
"At the end of the day, I think that kind of objective changed a bit, because what we found, when discussing it, writing it and executing it, is that some very, very intelligent people in the last, say, 3,000 years have had many opinions very different about that question … At the beginning I posed it as "what it means to be a good person,quot;, and in the end, I think I would describe this as a program that argues that we should all try harder than we do. And as long as you try , you're on the right track, "creator of the series Michael Schur He said on stage at TCA.
If the program represents Eleanor (Kristen bell) living happily ever after with Chidi (William Jackson Harper), or the spectators see Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Hyacinth) cross the door to find eternal rest, everything is fine. TV endings are notoriously hard to come by. The end of The good place It will not please everyone. And it shouldn't.
Before the premiere of the final season, Bell said the end of the show is "a little hard love,quot; and "it is absolutely touching and beautiful and will make you think." The Golden Globe nominee told E! The news that I was "more satisfied than I thought I would be,quot; with the way it all ended.
"(Mike Schur) not only finished our story, he completed an idea and that's very weird … I don't think … nobody will like this because it's true. He wrote some real truths," he said.
Yes, at the end of the day and at the end of The good place, the program and its message have impacted you, that's all that really matters. If it was something that made you laugh, if the show was a comfort in difficult times or if the message in the heart of the series left its mark.
"I think you'll leave this last season, hopefully having learned something, but also feeling like you're less alone, assuming you're a good person, as I think we are, who did the show. And just knowing that nobody really knows what they are doing, but there are ways to move more in the right direction, "writer and executive co-producer Megan Amram He told E! News. "And also, if there is someone watching the program that might say & # 39; I'm not so smart & # 39 ;, then they can see Jason and say: & # 39; Oh, this person is much dumber than me & # 39 ; so they can feel better. "
The good place the end of the series airs on Thursday, January 30 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC
