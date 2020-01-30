Why it doesn't matter how the good place ends

The good place The experiment is over. Eleanor, Chidi, Jason, Tahani and their former demon torturer Michael, as well as the omniscient Janet, have shown that humans can improve whenever they try. Trying is what counts, and cockroaches have saved themselves and humanity. They are in the good place and now The good place It is ending after four seasons of laughter and philosophy. How it ends everything is kept secret.

The official NBC description of "When you're ready,quot; is even less descriptive than game of Thrones episode releases. "There are several conversations between several groups of people." That's. That is the description of the episode. And … it's perfect. Because it doesn't matter how The good place ends Import what you take away The good place.

The good place Leave a legacy of thoughtful comedy. Yes, it made us laugh, but it also made viewers think.