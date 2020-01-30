Why haven't you seen a captain under the deck like Glenn Shephard?

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo
Who is ready to sail?
Under coverThe third spin-off of Below Deck Sailing Yacht opens in just a few days (don't miss it on February 3 at 9 p.m.!) And E! News has an exclusive exclusive of the Captain of Parsifal III Glenn Shephard. For fans who wonder how Sailing yacht will differ from Under cover Y Under the Mediterranean cover, there is an important factor that distinguishes it: the wind.
"Obviously, the big difference is that we go sailing," Captain Glenn tells E! News. "It's very exciting and I think that's the big difference. The aspect of navigating and moving from A to B instead of just driving there is part of the fun. That's part of that, but it's also the difference that I think it will be the type of crew because they are sailors. "
Shephard says his team has: "A slightly more active mentality, a little more prepared for a challenge and a little more emotion."
"It definitely adds an element of unpredictability," added Captain Glenn about the navigation element. "There is always danger in everything: if people are careful, we advise them how to move around the ship when we sail and things like that so our guests are safe, but it's still exciting for them."
So, does Shephard's captains look more like? Under coverCaptain Lee Rosbach or Under the cover MedCaptain Sand yawn? "I can have a little of both, but I think I'm a little more relaxed than they are, I think," he revealed. "I have a very relaxed (style), not entirely hands-free, but I like to give ownership of the departments to my department heads. I don't want to stifle their initiative. I keep an eye on everything but I consider myself a micromanager instead of a micromanager. I am proud of that in a way … but I think I get the best of my people by doing it that way. "
This season, Captain Lee will join a couple of yachts. Paget Berry Y Ciara DugganChef Adam, Jenna MacGillivray, Byron Hissey, Madison Stalker, Georgia Grobler Y Parker McCown.
Shephard says about the romance aboard Paget and Ciara: "In general, I am open to couples and I have worked with many couples, obviously there is an expectation that they are discreet, it is unusual for couples to work in them. The same department and that adds a very interesting element in which you could see a little drama. I think it increases the level of stress a bit because you are not only living in the same boat, but you are working, they are 24 hours together … You can imagine that if you spend so much time together, this will lead to some interesting things. "
And really Under cover Fashion, Captain Glenn says fans can expect some "noisy,quot; guests this season of Sailing yacht. A couple even asked Shephard to marry them!
Don't miss the premiere of Sailing yacht under deck Monday, February 3 at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)