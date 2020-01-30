Why haven't you seen a captain under the deck like Glenn Shephard?

Who is ready to sail?

Under coverThe third spin-off of Below Deck Sailing Yacht opens in just a few days (don't miss it on February 3 at 9 p.m.!) And E! News has an exclusive exclusive of the Captain of Parsifal III Glenn Shephard. For fans who wonder how Sailing yacht will differ from Under cover Y Under the Mediterranean cover, there is an important factor that distinguishes it: the wind.

"Obviously, the big difference is that we go sailing," Captain Glenn tells E! News. "It's very exciting and I think that's the big difference. The aspect of navigating and moving from A to B instead of just driving there is part of the fun. That's part of that, but it's also the difference that I think it will be the type of crew because they are sailors. "

Shephard says his team has: "A slightly more active mentality, a little more prepared for a challenge and a little more emotion."