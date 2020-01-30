Why did Jameela Jamil refuse the party with Leonardo DiCaprio?

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Vanity Fair, Jun Sato / WireImage
Jameela Jamil it has the wildest stories of its early years The good place.
Never before had he acted before engaging with the role of Tahani in the NBC comedy (which airs his series finale on January 30), it was an unknown face when he arrived in Hollywood. And that meant some hilarious mishaps.
During a November interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the star shared a story from the time when, in Ted dansonHer suggestion: she ran and ended up being chased by a swarm of bees. And during Wednesday The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress shared the story of her first legitimate Hollywood event that resulted in her refusing an invitation to a party with Leonardo Dicaprio.
As he explained, "I don't go to any awards ceremony or any party for more than 20 or 30 minutes, due to my first big Hollywood party. Maybe three years ago, I just filmed The good place, but nobody knew who I was. I was invited to this giant Oscar party full of absolute stars. You had Charlize Theron, Gwyneth (Paltrow) It was there, Edward Norton, It was crazy ".
Because he didn't know anyone there, he awkwardly headed to the party, doing everything he could to start a conversation with Hollywood's big fish.
"I am walking on my own trying to find people to talk to, starting conversations with these A-listers who are looking at me as if I were a very confident cleaner," he joked. "And nobody wants to talk to me, so after a while, I find myself lurking in the buffet area."
At a very relatable moment, he chose to sit and eat instead of being stressed by the party guests.
As Jamil shared, "The food is amazing in these things, and nobody eats the food! None of them eat the damn food. So I ate a steak, it was amazing and I thought, & # 39; No one else is eating this, I should take some of this home with me. "
But she didn't stop there. As the 33-year-old added: "And so, I take a plate and stack a steak, and say, & # 39; I could take, like, 10 more of these & # 39;". Then, I stack 10 giant steaks on a plate. I have Gwyneth Paltrow in front of me. He turns around and looks at me, and tells me: & # 39; Atkins & # 39 ;. And she said: & # 39; Great & # 39 ;. And I grabbed a cloth napkin, put it on the plate, turned it over, wrapped all the fillets, they started to bleed. "
And what did she do to hide the bleeding steaks wrapped in napkins? Well, she had to be creative.
"It seems that I am holding something dead. I panic, I put it between my thighs, where we know that I love to keep food," he revealed. "The blood starts to run down my leg, and I say, & # 39; I have to get out of here & # 39;".
However, in his rush to leave, another awkward moment occurred with a Hollywood legend. "I start walking so fast, and I'm like 6 & # 39; 4,quot; on my heels, "he said," and Al Pacino It must have been in front of me, because I knock Al Pacino down. Down. I touch Al Pacino. It's 3 in the morning, the steaks fly out of my legs, so I leave Pacino, and I say: & # 39; He'll be fine & # 39 ;, run, grab the steaks and hold them under my arm. "
As fate would have it, he escaped from Pacino and entered Muse Matt Bellamy, and that's where DiCaprio came in.
As she explained: "I know him, he is English, we know each other from England, everyone knows each other. He stops me and says: & # 39; Hello, I just arrived. I am about to go to this party Leonardo DiCaprio is having in a hotel room. Do you want to come? I thought, I did it, I wanted to go, but I thought, "I just went through a lot to get these steaks." I had tears in my eyes, so I thought: & # 39; I just have to go home & # 39; and so, I took these bleeding steaks home and ate them alone. "
A story for the ages.
