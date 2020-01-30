Why did Jameela Jamil refuse the party with Leonardo DiCaprio?

Jameela Jamil it has the wildest stories of its early years The good place.

Never before had he acted before engaging with the role of Tahani in the NBC comedy (which airs his series finale on January 30), it was an unknown face when he arrived in Hollywood. And that meant some hilarious mishaps.

During a November interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the star shared a story from the time when, in Ted dansonHer suggestion: she ran and ended up being chased by a swarm of bees. And during Wednesday The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress shared the story of her first legitimate Hollywood event that resulted in her refusing an invitation to a party with Leonardo Dicaprio.

As he explained, "I don't go to any awards ceremony or any party for more than 20 or 30 minutes, due to my first big Hollywood party. Maybe three years ago, I just filmed The good place, but nobody knew who I was. I was invited to this giant Oscar party full of absolute stars. You had Charlize Theron, Gwyneth (Paltrow) It was there, Edward Norton, It was crazy ".