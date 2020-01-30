WHO. Declares global emergency while Wuhan coronavirus spreads

The World Health Organization said Thursday that the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak was a global health emergency, recognizing that the disease now represents a risk beyond China, where it arose last month.

The decision reversed the organization's decision just one week ago to delay such a statement.

Since then, W.H.O. Officials said thousands of new cases in China and a clear transmission from person to person in several other countries, now including the United States, justified a reconsideration of that decision by the agency's expert committee.

W.H.O.'s statement, officially called "public health emergency of international interest," has no force of law. But all United Nations member states are notified that the world's leading health advisory body thinks the situation is serious.

Then, governments make their own decisions about whether to close their borders, cancel flights, control people arriving at airports or take other protective measures.