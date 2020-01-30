WHO. Declares global emergency while Wuhan coronavirus spreads

The World Health Organization said Thursday that the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak was a global health emergency, recognizing that the disease now represents a risk beyond China, where it arose last month.
The decision reversed the organization's decision just one week ago to delay such a statement.
Since then, W.H.O. Officials said thousands of new cases in China and a clear transmission from person to person in several other countries, now including the United States, justified a reconsideration of that decision by the agency's expert committee.
W.H.O.'s statement, officially called "public health emergency of international interest," has no force of law. But all United Nations member states are notified that the world's leading health advisory body thinks the situation is serious.
Then, governments make their own decisions about whether to close their borders, cancel flights, control people arriving at airports or take other protective measures.
Declaring emergencies also adds urgency to any W.H.O. Appeal for money. So far, that is not relevant: the most affected countries (China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, the United States and Vietnam) can afford to fight their own battles against the virus.
On the contrary, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has needed large infusions of cash and medical experience to combat an ongoing Ebola outbreak, and The need for money was one of the reasons why W.H.O. declared an international emergency in that case, despite the fact that Ebola has not spread outside the Congo, except in some patients who briefly entered Uganda.
Last week, the committee split. Declaring emergencies is always a difficult decision, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, CEO of W.H.O., because closed borders and canceled flights cause personal difficulties for millions of healthy people near the epicenter and can cause a massive economic disruption.
In the worst cases, food and medication supplies may run out and panic may spread, threatening to cause more harm than illness.
The agency has generously praised China's aggressive response to the virus.
China effectively closed Hubei Province, running aground more than 30 million people, at the height of New Year's holidays, an act equivalent to quarantining the American Midwest at Christmas. (No American politician or public health official would dare to be Grinch enough to attempt such a move, especially after only about 100 deaths in a strip of the country where thousands die every day of other diseases.)
Dr. Tedros, who met with President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday, said Mr. Xi had led "a monumental national response,quot; and was "impressed by the determination of Chinese leadership,quot; and by how much he personally understood the Mr. Xi on the outbreak
China said Thursday that another 38 people died from the disease, bringing the total to 170. Nearly 8,000 cases have been reported worldwide, almost all in mainland China.
On Thursday, Russia closed its 2,600-mile border with China and stopped all trains, except one between Moscow and Beijing.
Within China, some medical experts have questioned their country's response, arguing that local officials could have established stricter travel restrictions before the virus spread beyond the central city of Wuhan. The country has now confirmed cases in all provinces and regions.
The W.H.O. He has made such statements only five times since his power was established to do so in 2005: for pandemic influenza in 2009, a resurgence of polio in 2014, the Ebola epidemic in West Africa that same year, the Zika virus outbreak in 2016 and an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo last year.
Dr. Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and one of the discoverers of the Ebola virus and the presence of AIDS in Africa, said he personally considered the outbreak as an emergency and found the process defective.
"It is time for W.H.O. to change its binary approach of all or nothing to declare a PHEIC," he said, referring to the emergency declaration. "In each emergency, there is a spectrum of alert levels, rather than,quot; PHEIC or not PHEIC. "
Dr. Tedros said the same thing at a press conference on Wednesday, suggesting that the agency might want to go to a green-yellow-red graduated system.