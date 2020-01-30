WHO declares global coronavirus emergency as death toll increases | China news

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak caused by the coronavirus in China that has spread to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency on Thursday, after the number of cases increased more than ten times in a week, and the number of deaths will increase to 212.

The UN health agency defines an international emergency as an "extraordinary event,quot; that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

China first informed WHO about the cases of the new virus at the end of December. To date, China has reported at least 8,124 cases, including 212 deaths across the country. Worldwide, there are at least 8,236 cases reported, according to a global monitoring website from Johns Hopkins University.

Since then, eighteen other countries have reported cases, while scientists compete to understand exactly how the virus is spreading and how severe it is.

Experts say there is significant evidence that the virus is spreading among people in China and they have observed with concern cases in other countries, including the United States, France, Japan, Germany, Canada, South Korea and Vietnam, where it is also have recorded isolated cases of transmission from person to person.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva, the WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noted the worrying spread of the virus among people outside of China.

"The main reason for this statement is not due to what is happening in China but to what is happening in other countries," he said. "Our biggest concern is the possibility that this virus will spread to countries with weaker health systems that are not prepared to deal with it."

"This statement is not a vote of distrust in China," he said. "On the contrary, WHO continues to rely on China's ability to control the outbreak."

In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Beijing has confidence and ability to win the war against the outbreak.

Hua Chunying, a spokesman for the ministry, also said that China will continue to work with WHO and other countries to maintain global and regional public health security.

A global emergency declaration generally brings more money and resources, but it can also encourage nervous governments to restrict travel and commerce to affected countries.

The announcement also imposes more disease notification requirements in countries.

Following numerous airlines that cancel flights to China and several companies have temporarily closed hundreds of stores, Tedros said WHO was not recommending limiting travel or trade to China.

"There is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with travel and international trade," he said.

He added that Chinese President Xi Jinping had pledged to help stop the spread of the virus beyond its borders.

"During my discussion with the president and other officials, they are willing to support countries with weaker health systems with whatever is possible," Tedros said.

Meanwhile, Russia announced that it would close its 2,600-mile border with China, joining Mongolia and North Korea to prevent crossings to protect against a new viral outbreak.

It had been de facto closed due to the Lunar New Year holiday, but Russian authorities said the closure would last until March 1.