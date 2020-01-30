WHO calls science and solidarity on the coronavirus | China news

The outbreak of coronavirus is a global health emergency, said the director general of the World Health Organization, but added that travel restrictions to China would be counterproductive.

An "unprecedented outbreak,quot; had encountered an "unprecedented response," said the head of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, after a crisis meeting in the Swiss city of Geneva on Thursday.

He called on the global community to make "evidence-based,quot; decisions regarding travel and trade with China and denounced unilateral actions to isolate Beijing, saying that WHO opposed some measures taken and threatened.

"This is the moment of fact, not fear," he said. "This is the moment of science, not rumors. This is the moment of solidarity, not stigma."

"The Chinese government must be congratulated," he said Adhanom Ghebreyesus, "for the extraordinary measures you have taken to contain this outbreak."

The speed with which Chinese officials identified the virus, sequenced its genome and shared those findings with global public health experts was "very impressive," he added.

Public health emergency

By Thursday night, there were 98 reported cases of Coronavirus in 18 countries outside of China, including eight cases of person-to-person transmission. So far there have been no deaths outside of China. More than 7,000 cases have been identified within China, where 180 people have lost their lives.

Work to build a vaccine has already begun, said the head of the WHO.

"We don't know what kind of damage this virus could cause if it spread within a country with a weaker health system," said Adhanom. Ghebreyesus

"I am declaring a public health emergency of international interest."

WHO is fully confident in China's ability to contain the outbreak and "reverse the tide," he said. He pointed to the scale of mobilization of medical care there, and noted that a hospital had been built in just ten days.

"There is no reason for the measures that affect travel and international trade," said Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "We call on all countries to implement evidence-based and consistent decisions."

Travel restrictions & # 39; counterproductive & # 39;

The WHO committee said that, in general, evidence has shown that restricting the movement of people and property during public health emergencies may be ineffective and may divert resources from other interventions.

Restrictions can also interrupt the necessary help and technical support, disrupt business and have negative effects on the economies of countries affected by emergencies, WHO said in a statement.

"The only way to overcome this outbreak," said the head of the WHO, "is that all countries work together in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation. We are all in this together, and we can only stop it together."

Some countries have taken questionable measures, said Didier Houssin, president of the WHO Emergency Committee.

"What does it mean: a travel restriction? It means, for example, visa refusal, border closure, quarantine of travelers who are in good condition," he said.

"This statement will give WHO the possibility to question the measures that have already been taken by some countries: Why did you make this decision? What is the science that supports this decision? Could you reconsider this decision?

"And we suggest that WHO should inform the world about transparency regarding these measures, which should not be an example to follow, but a decision to reconsider."

Charlie Angela from Al Jazeera has been following the outbreak.

"There was only praise for China's response," he said. "WHO is saying that if China had not responded in the way that it had done so, we would have seen many more detainees. They are saying that China has done everything possible to contain it, but now WHO is taking over."

"It seems that the main concern is to help prepare countries that, as they say, have a weaker health system. But they also made a series of recommendations: they will not limit trade or travel, they are ready to give advice and support to countries, and they want to fight rumors and misinformation. "

Russia on Thursday night closed its border with China, and WHO would now question such decisions at the government level, Angela added.

"The public health emergency declaration gives them authority through the United Nations to release funds, coordinate tests and establish specialized laboratories to treat the molecular detection of this virus," Angela said.

But the WHO message has not yet been recognized by national public health officials.

Moments after the WHO statement, Trinidad and Tobago imposed 14-day restrictions on travelers from China visiting the Caribbean island, while the United Kingdom announced that it was raising its Coronavirus risk level to "moderate,quot;, and UK leading doctors said in a statement. They said they considered it prudent for the government to intensify its planning in case of a more widespread outbreak.