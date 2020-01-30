Which would mean a possible Mookie Betts exchange for the Dodgers and the Red Sox

%MINIFYHTML86d20dca959e95a76718abaab303e87c11% %MINIFYHTML86d20dca959e95a76718abaab303e87c12%

Rumors of a possible Mookie Betts exchange will simply not cease, with the latest whispers (shouting in some areas of the country) that focus on the Dodgers being the most likely destination for the 2018 American League MVP, if the Sox Rojas really swap their superstar.

Let's take a moment to see some of the factors involved and what it would mean for both the Red Sox and the Dodgers if the deal really happens.

Why would the Red Sox switch to Betts?

According to any definition of the word, Betts is a superstar. He is an amazing player on the field, and the kind of person any baseball franchise would be proud to represent the team. But Betts will become a free agent after the 2020 season, and the Red Sox apparently have no intention of signing it with a long-term agreement. And because the Red Sox see their chances of competing for a title in 2020 as favorable, apparently, they prefer to negotiate with Betts now than get the compensation election they would get if they expect him to leave as a free agent. In addition, being under the luxury tax for 2020 has supposedly been a priority for the Red Sox, and getting rid of the $ 27 million Betts salary this year would help them achieve that goal.

Also, if the Betts trade would help them move more wages, specifically to David Price, who is owed $ 96 million over the next three years, in any agreement, that is even more motivation to change Betts. To be clear, no team would pay the entire price deal, but if throwing money is Boston's main goal, getting another team to take half of that total price would be a victory.

How Betts fits with the Dodgers

Imagine putting Mookie Betts with Cody Bellinger in the Dodgers garden, with Alex Verdugo, Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock and Chris Taylor in the mix for the left field spot. Well, those four players possibly in the mix (more on that in a moment). But a Bellinger-Betts combo would be a pair that no other team in baseball could match, on the plate or with the glove, both won Golden Gloves in 2019 (Bellinger's first, Betts' fourth).

And Betts would greatly contribute to solidify the revolving door of Los Angeles in the initial place. Despite all its success in the last three years, the Dodgers have not had much consistency in the lineup: eight different players have started at least 16 games in the starting place from 2017 to 2019. Pederson has been the most common starting batter in the last two years, but he only has a .327 percentage based on 166 batting games first. Betts has a career percentage of .373 based on first place.

What it would cost the Dodgers

The big question about any Betts deal has always revolved around what kind of return the Red Sox could get. Because, on the one hand, Betts is one of the top five players in baseball, and it seems that this type of player would bring a huge package of prospects. But then, there is this: the team that would trade for Betts is only receiving one year of service, and it is unlikely that the Red Sox will want to pay much (or none) of the $ 27 million they owe this year. That is not an insignificant amount.

But that's why the Dodgers make as much sense as business partners. They have great payroll flexibility, and they could absorb the $ 27 million without any problem, and they have a high stability of elite prospects from which to negotiate. Baseball America has just published its annual ranking of the best 100 prospects in baseball, and no team has more players on the list than the seven of the Dodgers. And that doesn't include Alex Verdugo, the highly respected young man who hit .294 with 3.1 bWAR and .817 OPS as a rookie last year. Executioner is the name that has been most frequently associated with a possible Betts deal, although those whispers don't mean much.

Why it's worth it for LA

It has been a few difficult months for the Dodgers. First, there was an overwhelming end to the 2019 season, when they wasted an advantage in Game 5 in the NLCS and lost to the Nationals, who won the World Series. And the teams that beat them in the 2017 and 2018 World Series, the Astros and the Red Sox, have been accused of stealing signs during the season they beat the Dodgers. The Astros were hit by MLB for their traps, and the Red Sox investigation is ongoing. Oh, and they've seen the best free agents in the game choose other teams, again and again: Gerrit Cole chose the Yankees, Anthony Rendon chose the Angels and Stephen Strasburg returned to the Nationals.

But apart from all that, there is this: the Dodgers have been the best team in the National League in the last three years, but they haven't won a World Series since 1988. Even without Betts, they have the team to return to that level, and adding Betts would help to bring them closer to achieve their final ultimate goal.

How it would impact the Red Sox

The white flag would rise unofficially in the 2020 season. The Red Sox will not be worse than the Orioles, of course, but they would be there with the Blue Jays, looking at the Rays and Yankees in the East American League. A miraculous playoff race could occur, but it is not likely.