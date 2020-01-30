What time is Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib? Live broadcast, price for the YouTubers fight in Super Bowl 54

%MINIFYHTML2db1486c1432ce039c363eacd645462e11% %MINIFYHTML2db1486c1432ce039c363eacd645462e12%

Jake Paul wants to avenge his brother's loss to KSI, but he must first defeat AnEsonGib.

Following in the footsteps of Logan Paul, Jake has become a professional boxer and has been preparing for his debut fight. His opponent is Gib, a fellow YouTuber and social media star who has experience in boxing. Paul fought as the co-main event for KSI vs. Logan Paul (the first fight) and beat KSI's brother, Deji. Gib was also a billboard in the initial fight, where he defeated Jay Swingler, another YouTube personality.

%MINIFYHTML2db1486c1432ce039c363eacd645462e13% %MINIFYHTML2db1486c1432ce039c363eacd645462e14%

This fight will be presented on the billboard of a night full of stars with the main title Demetrius Andrade vs.. Luke Keeler for the WBO middleweight title. The event is planned around Super Bowl 54, as it will be held on Thursday, January 30 in Miami before Sunday's big game.

Join DAZN to see Jake Paul against AnEsonGib live on January 30

Paul and Gib have been training for this fight, and have already held a press conference. At that press conference, Paul called Gib "a doormat," and added that "it's just something I'm cleaning my shoes on the way to avenge my brother."

The fight will have the same rules as the professional fight of KSI and Logan Paul: 10-ounce gloves, six rounds, without head guards. This will be the first professional match of both fighters.

Here is a complete guide to Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib, which is available exclusively for DAZN broadcast, including start time, PPV price and more.

What time is the fight between Jake Paul and AnEsonGib?

Date: Thursday, January 30

Thursday, January 30 Billboard: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Principal card: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Paul / Gib: 11 p.m. ET (approx.)

11 p.m. ET (approx.) Live broadcast: Only in DAZN

The fight between Jake Paul and AnEsonGib will take place on Thursday, January 30 in Miami, at Meridian at Island Gardens, and combatants are expected to take their walks around 11 p.m. ET as part of the main card. The billboard starts at 7 p.m. ET.

The place has capacity for about 3,000 people and is scheduled to organize a series of events during Super Bowl week, including this fight. Paul vs. Gib is just one of the many highly anticipated battles.

In the same fight card, there will be three title defenses on the line, including Demetrius Andrade vs. Luke Keeler (WBO middleweight title), Tevin Farmer vs. Joseph Díaz (IBF super featherweight title) and Daniel Roman vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev (WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles).

Jake Paul live stream against AnEsonGib: How to watch the fight

The fight between Jake Paul and Gib will be broadcast live on DAZN, a subscription-based sports streaming service. Although these two social media stars are known to have millions of subscribers on YouTube, you won't be able to watch the fight on that platform. If you want to watch the fight, you must buy a DAZN subscription.

Those interested in watching the fight can find DAZN on several different systems, including, but not limited to, Amazon Fire TV / stick, Android, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Roku and Xbox One. Viewers can also find it on DAZN.com using browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari.

How much does Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib?

1 month subscription: $ 19.99

$ 19.99 1 year subscription: $ 99.99

New subscribers can subscribe to DAZN with a monthly subscription or buy an annual pass.

The annual pass costs $ 99.99 while the monthly subscription costs $ 19.99. (In Canada, a subscription is $ 20 CAD per month or $ 150 CAD per year). Along with DAZN's live events, annual pass subscribers have access to highlights, reps, behind-the-scenes features, original shows and live reports.

MORE ON DAZN

Where is the fight between Jake Paul and AnEsonGib?

The fight takes place in Miami, on Watson Island, at a place called Meridian Island Gardens, which was built specifically to host Super Bowl events.

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake paul https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/3d/5e/jake-paul-011420-getty-ftrjpg_1vr2cda3a2601vr80oc9l7qx8.jpg?t=-1516366089,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Jake Paul is a 22-year-old YouTuber and influential in social networks. He first drew attention to the now missing video application Vine, where he would publish six-second videos with his brother, Logan. He also had a leading role as Dirk Mann in the Bizaardvark series of Disney Channel.

However, he gained fame primarily on YouTube, where he currently has 19.7 million subscribers. His videos have accumulated more than 6.3 billion views in total. On Instagram, Paul currently has 12.8 million followers.

Who is AnEsonGib?

AnEsonGib https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9c/31/anesongib-011420-getty-ftrjpg_1p4gaf37qcldb1nwj7mvn5ew0b.jpg?t=-1516366089,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



AnEsonGib, also known simply as Gib, is also a YouTuber, although it is popular for a different reason. While Paul gained fame primarily through comedy videos, Gib gained his subscribers mainly by filming to play the FIFA sports video game.

He is also a friend of The Sidemen, a British YouTube group that introduced KSI. Although Gib is not officially a member of The Sidemen, he is essentially a loose member of the group. Gib currently has more than 2.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Also, his name is Big Nose Na backwards.

Jake Paul vs. Card AnEsonGib