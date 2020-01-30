What is Tom Brady doing in his cryptic tweet? Internet searches for answers

%MINIFYHTML8e43eb141f63fbee9260a4e593cbbfa711% %MINIFYHTML8e43eb141f63fbee9260a4e593cbbfa712%

When Tom Brady tweets, people on Twitter often lose their heads.

TB12 decided to have fun with the masses on Thursday of Super Bowl Week by publishing this cryptic image of him walking in the tunnel at Gillette Stadium, and nothing else.

That left some professionals online scratching their heads.

Does Brady walk away from football? Will he leave the Patriots when he becomes a free agent in March? Will he return to the field for a season 21? Will he stay in Foxborough?

Well, unless your legs bend back, it looks like you're hanging your hat and calling it one day, you have enough jewelry from all your superbowl rings to make an infinite Thanos glove, so from all fans of other teams, Thank God. The nightmare is over and enjoy your family. – Brett Rose (@ 9e76a351efa944f) January 31, 2020

He's entering Gillette … Brady stays at home 😁🙏🏽 – My information (@ ShadGT14) January 31, 2020

IS THIS ANOTHER BLUE VS. GOLD DEBATE? (Or, in honor of Brady's alma mater, corn?)

Brady has always said he wants to play until he is 45. He will be 43 when the 2020 season begins. But he comes from one of his worst statistical seasons in 2019 and a defeat in the playoffs against the Titans: WHO ARE TRAINED BY MIKE VRABEL, THAT YOU CAPTURED THE TOUCHDOWNS OF BRADY! (I'm sorry, the crowd of "He's leaving the Patriots,quot; caught me for a moment. The Titans seem to like Ryan Tannehill very well in the center.)

SN showed Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey the tweet in the Super Bowl in South Florida. His call was decisive.

And so it will continue, until Brady stops laughing at us and makes a real announcement.