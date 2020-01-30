What channel is Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib tonight? How to watch the fight in DAZN

Jake Paul is ready to avenge his brother's loss to KSI, and his first step in doing so is to fight one of KSI's friends in AnEsonGib.

The fight is part of Miami Fight Night, an event that will take place a few days before Super Bowl 54. The main event is Demetrius Andrade vs.. Luke Keeler, but Paul and Gib are scheduled to fight just before as the main event. This will be the first professional fight for both YouTube stars.

Paul and Gib fought in the first fight between KSI and Logan Paul, but that was like amateurs, and they didn't fight each other. This fight will have 10-ounce gloves and no head protectors, as the two will fight for six rounds.

Below is everything you need to know to see Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib, including start time and price.

Join DAZN and look at Jake Paul vs. Gib on January 30

What channel is Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib tonight?

Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib is only available when you subscribe to a subscription in DAZN, a global multisport streaming service. This fight will not be available on YouTube, through pay per view or any traditional cable or satellite provider.

The DAZN application can be downloaded on a large number of devices connected to the Internet, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3. The fight can also be seen on the desktop of a computer from Chrome, Firefox Browsers, Internet Explorer and Safari through DAZN.com.

Comcast customers can subscribe to DAZN on Xfinity Flex and Xfinity X1.

How much does Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib in DAZN?

If you are a new DAZN subscriber, you can subscribe to get a monthly subscription or an annual pass. The annual pass guarantees you 12 months and costs $ 99.99, which averages a little more than $ 8 per month. The monthly plan is insured for a month and costs $ 19.99. (In Canada, an annual plan is $ 150 CAD and the monthly plan is $ 20 CAD. There is also a free trial period for Canadian subscribers.)

Current subscribers already have the fight included as part of their plan.

MORE ON DAZN

What time does the fight between Jake Paul and AnEsonGib begin?

Date: Thursday, January 30

Thursday, January 30 Preliminaries : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Principal card: 9 p.m. ET

Paul and Gib are expected to take their walks around 11 p.m. ET, although that time depends on the fights in advance.

Miami Fight Night full card

Principal card

Demetrius Andrade vs. Luke Keeler for Andrade's WBO middleweight title

Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib; Cruiserweight

Tevin Farmer vs. Joseph Diaz for the Farmer IBF junior lightweight title

Daniel Roman vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev for the IBF FBA / WBA junior featherweight title

Billboard