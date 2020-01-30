Wendy Williams finally gives an update on her friendship with NeNe Leakes after launching this bomb that shook "The Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot;

It seems that Wendy Williams has had real problems with her new best friend, NeNe Leakes. Recently, Williams threw the bomb that Leakes was thinking about quitting. The true housewives of Atlanta.

Williams said: "I looked at my phone between commercials and NeNe sent a text message with the message,quot; I quit (RHOA) "at 9:08 this morning. I have to say something, but I won't say much. Know something about NeNe that everyone will cry, they will be sad, they will feel bad for her, she carries the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders. "

Williams recently sat down with Bravo veterans, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, and decided to update his friendship with Leakes by saying, “And no, I haven't talked to her about this revelation (RHOC) because I just found out about this morning.

He also said: "In case you're still wondering, NeNe and I are still fine, okay."

It was reported that Leakes was not happy with the revelation, according to a source who spoke with Hollywood life: "NeNe was surprised by Wendy's comments about his program because he never sent a text message to Wendy saying he was giving up The Real Housewives Of Atlanta." She found the whole thing confusing. It was very unexpected. NeNe contacted Wendy after the fact in a text message asking him to clarify what his comments were about. "

Leakes made his feelings known in a message that said: “Private conversations should be left private! What are brides for if you can't vent them on that kind of day? "

Another source explained to the media why Leakes was more upset about the confession: NeNe has had a really difficult few weeks. She has received a lot of heat lately, and the fights have really been tough for her. He is wearing it, especially because he is in a different head space after dealing with Gregg's diagnosis. Due to the recent episodes of Housewives with all the fighting that is going on, she is being attacked from all sides, be it the other cast members, fans and social networks. It has been non-stop, and it is difficult. He is being mistreated for the benefit of another person, and he really got over it. "

What do you think about the incident among friends? Can this be fixed?



