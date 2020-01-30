Watch Cheer Superfan Kendall Jenner do a trick with the cast

Kendall JennerIt has spirit, it does!

On Thursday, the model revived her days of joy in high school in The Ellen DeGeneres show with the help of some very special guests: the cast of Netflix Encourage.

After declaring himself superfan of the favorite documentary series of celebrities, presenter Ellen Degeneres He surprised Kendall with the opportunity to join the Cheer Navarro College team with a special star-led stunt demonstration Morgan Simianer, T.T. Barker, Shannon Woolsey Y James Thomas. And, in Ellen's true fashion, she recruited her producer Andy Lassner (also known as average Andy) for fun too.

Before heading to the mat, Kendall and Andy dressed in their Navarro joy team and detailed their past joy experiences. Showing his champion winning skills, the Encourage The gang demonstrated their "Hand in Hand,quot; routine, which involved an intricate turn. Knowing that the keeping up with the Kardashians star and the Ellen The producer was not ready for something of that nature, Kendall and Andy were taught something a little more basic.