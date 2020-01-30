Watch Cheer Superfan Kendall Jenner do a trick with the cast

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Kendall JennerIt has spirit, it does!
On Thursday, the model revived her days of joy in high school in The Ellen DeGeneres show with the help of some very special guests: the cast of Netflix Encourage.
After declaring himself superfan of the favorite documentary series of celebrities, presenter Ellen Degeneres He surprised Kendall with the opportunity to join the Cheer Navarro College team with a special star-led stunt demonstration Morgan Simianer, T.T. Barker, Shannon Woolsey Y James Thomas. And, in Ellen's true fashion, she recruited her producer Andy Lassner (also known as average Andy) for fun too.
Before heading to the mat, Kendall and Andy dressed in their Navarro joy team and detailed their past joy experiences. Showing his champion winning skills, the Encourage The gang demonstrated their "Hand in Hand,quot; routine, which involved an intricate turn. Knowing that the keeping up with the Kardashians star and the Ellen The producer was not ready for something of that nature, Kendall and Andy were taught something a little more basic.
"I know what a thigh is, I think," Kendall said when the cheerleaders of Navarro began their demonstration. Nervous to try, Andy gave him a little encouragement: "America is watching, go away!"
To make the move, the boys lifted Kendall from his feet to a ready position. Then they picked her up and she channeled her inner cheerleader by placing her arms in a high "V,quot;. Excited to have nailed the movement, Kendall let out a small shriek before returning enthusiastically to the mat.
For its part, the Encourage The stars wanted to make the same move with Andy. Prepared to take over one of the cheerleaders at the base, the squad informed him that he would be the one in the air.
With confidence to get in position, the producer hilariously told cheerleaders that they would have to be more cautious with him than with Kendall. "I am older and my bones are fragile," he said nervously. "Let's be very careful, guys."
Starting on the unstable side, the cheerleaders demonstrated their strength and lifted Andy in the air. Once he felt safe, he was lifted even more. But unlike Kendall, I wasn't so excited to be up there.
Look at the duo to see if they have what it takes to make the carpet in the fun video above!
