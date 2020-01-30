Vote: Who should win the lead actress at the Oscars 2020?

Can you believe it? The Oscars are almost here!

The 2020 Academy Awards will be held on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and we can hardly wait.

Among all the actors, writers, directors and more of the list A expected to attend, we know that it will be a night full of fashion, unforgettable moments and great victories.

Meanwhile, we want to know who you I would like to see some of the most important awards of the night take home.

You have already sounded that Brad Pitt the supporting actor award should be taken home, Laura DernI should pick up the trophy for the supporting actress and that Joaquin Phoenix it is better to add an Oscar statue to his growing hardware collection that he has compiled for his role in jester.

Now is the time to take a look at the main actress's contenders!

If you grew up Jo March fan while reading Little woman, Saoirse RonanThe turn in the iconic role may be who you are partial with.