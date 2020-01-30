Vote: Who should win the lead actress at the Oscars 2020?

Can you believe it? The Oscars are almost here!
The 2020 Academy Awards will be held on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and we can hardly wait.
Among all the actors, writers, directors and more of the list A expected to attend, we know that it will be a night full of fashion, unforgettable moments and great victories.
Meanwhile, we want to know who you I would like to see some of the most important awards of the night take home.
You have already sounded that Brad Pitt the supporting actor award should be taken home, Laura DernI should pick up the trophy for the supporting actress and that Joaquin Phoenix it is better to add an Oscar statue to his growing hardware collection that he has compiled for his role in jester.
Now is the time to take a look at the main actress's contenders!
If you grew up Jo March fan while reading Little woman, Saoirse RonanThe turn in the iconic role may be who you are partial with.
He could also be a fan of news-based dramas, in which case Charlize Theronrepresentation of how Megyn Kellyin Bomb may be your favorite
Or maybe you love a good biopic and watch Cynthia Erivo to play Harriet Tubman or Renee Zellweger channel Judy Garland They were more your speed.
You could also be a great Scarlett Johanssonfan and we are delighted to see her in not one, but two Oscar nominations this year, including this category!
You really can't go wrong with any choice.
Check out the nominees again below and then find out who would like to see win!
Wilson Webb
Saoirse Ronan for Little woman
Saoirse Ronan She is the last to assume the iconic role of Jo March, an open tomboy and a passionate writer in the 1860s.
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP
Charlize Theron for Bomb
The real world events of Roger Ailes holding in Fox News play in Bomb, where Charlize Theron play real life Megyn Kelly and, thanks to the hairdressing and makeup team, it looked almost exactly like the former FOX News presenter.
BBC Films
Renée Zellweger for Judy
After sweeping the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics & # 39; Choice Awards for its interpretation as Judy Garland, will be Renee Zellweger Do you also take home an Oscar trophy?
Netflix
Scarlett Johansson for Marriage history
In Noah BaumbachThe divorce story that is really a love story, Scarlett Johansson plays Nicole Barber, a woman who leaves her marriage after feeling little appreciated or recognized.
Glen Wilson / Focus Features
Cynthia Erivo for Harriet
Cynthia Erivo theater plays Harriet Tubman in this biographical drama that surrounds Tubman's journey from his own slavery to bringing hundreds to freedom on the underground railway.
