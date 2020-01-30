Victor Oladipo dedicates the three clutch to Kobe Bryant in the victory of Pacers OT over Bulls | NBA News

Victor Oladipo opened the night smiling and greeting the Pacers fans on his return from a long absence due to an injury. He ended up leaving the court crying.

The two-time All-Star finished its first competition in more than a year by making a three-pointer draw with 10 seconds remaining, and the Indiana Pacers beat Chicago Bulls 115-106 in overtime.

"I just shot. Mamba mentality, man. Mamba mentality," said Oladipo, in a broken voice. "That's for Kobe (Bryant) and all the people who were in the helicopter."















Victor Oladipo was excited after his return to the Indiana Pacers for an injury and dedicates his triple draw to the memory of Kobe Bryant.



Oladipo returned for the first time since last January, when he left the court on a stretcher with a broken quadruple tendon in his right knee. He spent the next 12 months fighting what he called unbearable pain.

Before the game, coach Nate McMillan said that Oladipo would leave the bench, limit himself to 24 minutes and not play in consecutive games. That will remain the plan until after the All-Star break.

Sometimes Oladipo understandably seemed rusty and out of sync. But when his team needed him most, the biggest star of the Pacers gave a night full of excitement.

While sitting at the scorer's table with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter, after a video tribute that showed his long return trip, Bulls coach Jim Boylen approached and shook Oladipo's hand.

When Oladipo entered the game, the crowd of street vendors raised golden signs that said & # 39; Action Ready 4 & # 39 ;. Even the Bulls players applauded.

Oladipo scored nine points and had four assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes, going 2 of 8 from the field and 1 of 7 in three.

But it was the triple that culminated a 7-0 rally during the last two and a half minutes of regulation and tied the game, providing the energy shock that Indiana desperately needed. Malcolm Brogdon scored seven of his 15 points in the extra period.

"We wanted to do it for him," Brogdon said. "We knew how much energy was going to be in the building tonight. There will be blows, but we could overcome them."

















Highlights of the Chicago Bulls' trip to the Indiana Pacers in week 15 of the NBA



Zach LaVine had a chance to win it with a seven-foot runner at the end of the regulation, but he lost the ball along the way and went out of bounds when the bell rang.

Brogdon took care of the rest.

He scored five points in a 9-2 run to open overtime, then sealed the victory with a 1:16 dump to play. Brogdon had nine rebounds and eight assists. TJ Warren had 25 points to lead the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 11 rebounds for his 37th double-double this season.

