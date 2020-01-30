Vanessa Bryant reveals her only wish after the death of husband Kobe and her daughter Gianna Bryant

Vanessa Bryant has found the strength to speak after the shocking death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter, Gianna, 13.

Through social networks, Vanessa, 37, issued a statement where she thanked the millions of people who approached her to show her love and support after the fatal helicopter accident that took the lives of her two precious beings .

The mother of four also promised to help the families of those who lost their loved ones in the accident.

Accompanying a sweet family portrait, Vanessa wrote: "My daughters and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children, and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, considerate and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri. "

Vanessa also explained: “We are also devastated by the families that lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their pain intimately. There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time. It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon. ”

He then revealed that he wishes he could hug and hug Kobe and Gianna forever and added: "I am not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby, Gigi, are enlightening us to light the way.Our love for them is endless, and that is, immeasurable.I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them, keep them here with us forever.

Thank you for sharing your joy, your pain and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. "

He concluded with: “To honor our Mamba Team family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, go to MambaOnThree.org.

To expand the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in youth sports, visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you very much for encouraging us in your prayers and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️ ”

The fans came in with prayers.

One person said: "We love you @vanessabryant. It has been an honor to see you and your family all these years while we were with you in your joy; now we are with you in your pain. There are no right words here. But know how loved you are. How ready we are to support him. ❤️ "

Another commentator declared: “Vanessa, I send to your beautiful family and the other families, all my strength, love and light to help guide you and your family through the days ahead. A million hugs. I'm here for you ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ praying for all of you ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ of my love. "

This sponsor wrote: “Your strength is inspiring, Vanessa. Today I will donate and spread the word on my platforms. Sending love and light to you and your beautiful girls and all those affected. ♥ ️ "

A fourth comment said: “V, my family and I send our most sincere prayers and condolences. I love you and I am always here for you. ❤️ "

Kobe had managed to be popular in amazing places around the world.



