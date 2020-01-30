Vanessa Bryant breaks the silence: "There are not enough words to describe our pain,quot;

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NFL star Kobe Bryant, finally broke her silence after the tragic death of her husband and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe – the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri, "he wrote in an Instagram post of Vanessa and Kobe with all their children.

"We are also devastated by the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their pain intimately. There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time. It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew we were both so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon, "he continued.

You can read the full post below.

The MTO family sends the Bryant family love and light in this difficult time …