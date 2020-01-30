United States reports its first person-to-person spread of the new virus | China news

%MINIFYHTML6b1f6d7369279388582dc88dcf96681411% %MINIFYHTML6b1f6d7369279388582dc88dcf96681412%

US health officials reported on Thursday the first case of person-to-person spread of the new coronavirus in the United States.

The infected person is married to the Chicago woman who became ill from the virus after returning from a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Cases of the spread of the infectious virus to other people in a home or workplace in China and elsewhere have been reported.

Plus:

The new case is the sixth reported in the United States. The other five were travelers who developed the disease after returning to the US. UU. From China. The last patient had not been in China.

The Chicago woman, in her 60s, returned from central China on January 13, then last week she went to a hospital with symptoms and was diagnosed with viral disease. She and her husband are hospitalized.

Experts have said they expected additional cases and that at least a limited spread of the disease in the US. UU. It was likely. Health officials believe that the new virus spreads mainly from the drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Illinois health officials announced the case on Thursday.

At a press conference last Friday, Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the CDC said: "We are likely to see some cases between close passenger contacts and person-to-person transmission."

The virus can cause fever, cough, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that is a close cousin of the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past. The new virus has made thousands sick, mainly in China, and killed about 170.

An international outbreak caused by the virus first arose last month in China. Doctors began to see the new virus in people who got sick after spending time in a wholesale food market in Wuhan. Authorities said the virus probably spread initially from animals to people, as did SARS and MERS.