United Kingdom and United States "will solve the difference,quot; on Huawei: Pompeo | UK news

%MINIFYHTMLaaf32f54440982f55a0e46d0c604f87111% %MINIFYHTMLaaf32f54440982f55a0e46d0c604f87112%

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Thursday tried to calm the tension over Britain's decision to allow Huawei of China to have a role in its communication network, but described the Chinese Communist Party as the biggest threat of The current era.

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom challenged the United States by giving Chinese technology company Huawei a limited role in its 5G network.

The United States, including Pompeo and President Donald Trump, had been pressuring Britain to exclude the company for security reasons.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLaaf32f54440982f55a0e46d0c604f87113% %MINIFYHTMLaaf32f54440982f55a0e46d0c604f87114%

Some had predicted a violent reaction from the Trump administration during Pompeo's two-day visit to Britain.

But while the US Secretary of State showed no softening in his opposition to Huawei, he was willing to minimize the wider impact.

"When it allows information from its citizens or national security information from its citizens to transit through a network that the Chinese Communist Party has a legal mandate to obtain it, it creates a risk," Pompeo told reporters.

"I am very sure that our two nations will find a way to work together to resolve this difference," Pompeo said, adding that the Five Eye intelligence alliance will remain.

Speaking with British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, Pompeo said he considered the Chinese Communist Party as "the central threat of our time,quot; and urged the United States and its allies to ensure they have the military and technological power to ensure that this century is ruled. by western principles.

Huawei's British decision came at a critical juncture, as the country prepares to leave the European Union on Friday and begin negotiating a trade agreement with the United States that it hopes will allow for a freer transatlantic trade.

Pompeo said that the "special relationship,quot;, a term used to describe the close Anglo-American alliance, continues to be in good health and that he wanted to prioritize a post-Brexit trade agreement with Britain.

"The previous administration considered that if the United Kingdom made this decision, it would be at the end of the line, we intend to put the United Kingdom at the head of the line," Pompeo told the Policy Exchange expert group event. .