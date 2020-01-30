U.S. Army UU. Recover 2 bodies from the place of the plane crash in Afghanistan | News

%MINIFYHTML27258c6579fb45eeab6fe065e2a2ec1e11% %MINIFYHTML27258c6579fb45eeab6fe065e2a2ec1e12%

The United States recovered the remains of two staff members of a US military plane that crashed in Afghanistan, the US news agency and Afghan officials told Reuters.

On Monday, the US military said an E-11A plane had crashed in Ghazni province, but questioned the Taliban’s claims that it had been shot down.

"The US forces recovered the remains of two people from the site where an American Bombardier E-11A plane crashed in Ghazni province, Afghanistan," a US military statement said.

The statement said the remains were "treated with dignity and respect by the local Afghan community."

The forces recovered what is believed to be the flight data recorder and the destroyed remains of the plane. Built by Bombardier Inc, and used to provide communication capabilities in remote locations.

"The cause of the accident is still under investigation, however, there is no evidence that the accident was caused by enemy fire," the statement said.

The official said the plane had not transported people other than the two service members.

Ghazni provincial police chief Khalid Wardak also confirmed to Reuters that the bodies of two airmen were transported by US forces.

On Tuesday, Afghan forces and Taliban fighters clashed in a central region where the US military plane crashed when the government tried to reach the site of the remains in a Taliban fortress.

Peace talks

The incident occurred when the Taliban and the United States have been in talks to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

For a long time, Trump has called for an end to the United States' participation in Afghanistan, which began with a US invasion following the attacks of September 11, 2001 attributed to al-Qaeda.

Negotiations between the two sides began last year in Doha, but have been interrupted at least twice after the Taliban attacks against US military personnel in September and December.

Last week, another round of talks with the US Special Representative began. UU. On Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who repeatedly met with the Taliban chief negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.