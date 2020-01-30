Twitter reacts to the fight of Matthew & # 39; Tkachuk-Zack Kassian & # 39; Battle of Alberta & # 39;

It took some time.

Twenty-three minutes and 25 seconds to be exact.

But in the end, everyone got what they wanted: Matthew Tkachuk of Calgary Flames defended himself, Zack Kassian of Edmonton Oilers got his pound of meat and the fans were entertained in the last installment of the "Battle of Alberta,quot;.

After the last game where Kassian threw Tkachuk after a second blow that the Oilers did not like, the expectations were high for the two to solve things on the ice. While they were not in the first period when they lined up for a showdown, and no one saw the Sean Monahan-Ryan Nugent-Hopkins billboard, they finally dropped the gloves in the second period.

And, of course, Twitter had to weigh the two face to face.

Good for tkachuk for defending himself! He earned a lot more respect in the league. I wonder if he knew that Kassian was a lefty! I hope someone told you before the game. I always watched the video and showed my teammates how to fight certain guys if they knew it was going to fall! – Brandon Prust (@ BrandonPrust8) January 30, 2020

Well, I wish it was longer … The round 2? – Ryan Kesler (@Ryan_Kesler) January 30, 2020