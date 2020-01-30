Twitter parody account publishes false report of the New Jersey Devils hiring Gerard Gallant

%MINIFYHTMLcd016e2f7661be155162733b7edc19bc11% %MINIFYHTMLcd016e2f7661be155162733b7edc19bc12%

The reporters bit a false report that the New Jersey Devils hired former Las Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant as their new banking chief on Thursday.

The report also named Patrik Elias, Scott Stevens and Alain Nasreddine as assistants and said that Peter Horachek, Rick Kowalsky and Mike Grier had been fired. Along with a well-organized graphic, unless you clicked on the history link, everything seemed credible.

However, if you click on the link in the tweet, you will find an article that contains only one sentence: "Nah jk (sic), this team is a real joke."

It may have been a joke, but not everyone understood it on time. News NOW 8, a CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, bit the hook and reported hiring his former head coach.

Then, a Devils parody account cheated a group of media people on Twitter with this news, but this Las Vegas CBS reeeeeallllly affiliate bit her hook. Wow. pic.twitter.com/3kMs5eRoY7 – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 30, 2020

Gallant was fired on January 15 and replaced by former San Jose Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer, who was also fired this season. The parody account report claimed that Gallant was taking over as interim head coach Alain Nasreddine in New Jersey. Nasreddine took the interim title on December 3 when John Hynes was fired. Hynes now serves as head coach of the Nashville Predators after the termination of Peter Laviolette.

While the carousel of head coaches at the NHL this season has been wild, be careful not to believe everything you see.