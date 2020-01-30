Twitter drags Pastor Troy over homophobic Lil Nas X Rant !!

Pastor Troy was online Wednesday after he posted a message on his Instagram, which social media determined was deeply homophobic.

The southern rapper shared an image of Lil Nas X with his striking pink Grammy suit, along with the legend:

"Well, I guess I'm not going to win a GRAMMY … If this is what I have to wear! They love putting this shit on Our Children! The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. The first thing my 14-year-old son said was: "F **** Applebee & # 39; s & # 39; and brought joy to my heart !! He sees it … his agenda to take masculinity away from men, especially black men. Some may say, "He is making money!" Rupaul too, but I'm not going to hit his CD! Integrity is priceless. Better open that third eye and let your children know what is real … or that the ass has gone down the old city road. !! ~ PT

As if the legend was not bad enough, the rapper then doubled his statement, through a video he shared on his profile before he eventually deleted both posts.

And Twitter made sure to drag him for his thorough ignorance … including Lil Nas X.