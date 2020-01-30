Twitter and Ultra Violet want January 29 to be Gabrielle Union's celebration day

Earlier this month, some social media users criticized Terry Crews for allegedly not defending what was right in relation to Gabrielle Union's recent departure from America has talent.

Terry turned to his Twitter account to say he had never experienced anything racist on the set of the popular reality television series.

Then, on Twitter, Gabrielle seemed to respond indirectly to Crews' comments, urging all the curious to look at what was happening behind the scenes with all the "people of diversity," as she described them.

the Bad guys Alumbre also claimed that there was a lack of "diversity,quot; in the company's "decision-making,quot; ranges, in other words, where it counts most.

Ultra Violet is just an organization that has chosen to defend itself against the departure of the Union and its following comments. In fact, the feminist organization described January 29 as the day to celebrate it.

As noted earlier, Terry Crews, the host of the popular reality television series, said he had not experienced any racism on the set of the show. Part of the reason why the organization has chosen to support the actress is the fact that she is also a survivor of sexual assault and has been quite honest about it in the past.

Today is officially #GabUnionAppreciation Day! Let's make this the longest thread in history. pic.twitter.com/s6u6abdQ6j – UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) January 29, 2020

Many Twitter users have emphatically supported the idea of ​​a day dedicated exclusively to the recognition of the contributions made by Gabrielle Union to the feminist movement. As the scandal fans know, Julianne Hough and Union announced that they were leaving America has talent in November last year.

It was a controversy in the media for several weeks, with the actress claiming that the producers and superiors on the set told her that her hairstyles, which she changed continuously, were "too black." Later, it was also alleged that Gabrielle complained about Jay Leno, who allegedly made an Asian-American joke.

Ad

Union also complained about Simon Cowell, who allegedly smoked cigarettes in the inappropriate area. The union is supposedly allergic to cigarette smoke.



Post views:

0 0