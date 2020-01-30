Turkey and France participate in a war of words on Libya | News

%MINIFYHTMLf20c09e5baae4720a36b1337ed2df49c11% %MINIFYHTMLf20c09e5baae4720a36b1337ed2df49c12%

Turkey blamed France for the instability in Libya after French President Emmanuel Macron accused his Turkish counterpart of not "keeping his word,quot; to end the meddling in the North African country.

"The main (actor) responsible for the problems in Libya since the crisis began in 2011 is France," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It is no secret that this country has provided unconditional support to Haftar in order to comment on natural resources in Libya," he added, referring to the renegade military commander who controls much of southern and eastern Libya.

Macron said earlier Wednesday in a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that Turkish warships accompanying Syrian mercenaries arrived in Libya in recent days.

The French leader said the action was a "clear violation,quot; of what Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised at the Berlin conference on January 19, where world leaders pledged to stay out of the Libyan conflict.

"In recent days we have seen Turkish warships accompanied by Syrian mercenaries arrive in Libyan territory. This is a serious and explicit violation of what was agreed in Berlin," said Macron, referring to the international summit.

"It is a breach of his word," Macron added.

However, Aksoy said Macron "was once again trying to set the agenda with fanciful claims."

Since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been mired in chaos, with rival administrations aligned with several militias that control different parts of the country.

Turkey supports the Government of National Agreement (GNA) recognized by the United Nations in Tripoli against Haftar, whose forces are aligned with an administration based in the east.

The fighting increased in April after Haftar launched an offensive to seize control of the capital, Tripoli, of the GNA, headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

Haftar, who enjoys the backing of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, says his military campaign aims to eliminate "terrorist groups,quot; from western Libya.

French policy & # 39; serious threat & # 39;

Aksoy said that France's support along with other countries providing military assistance to Haftar that is attacking the "legitimate government,quot; was "the most serious threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Libya."

The spokesman for the Turkish ministry added: "If France wants to contribute to the implementation of the decisions of the conference (in Berlin), it must first end its support for Haftar."

The ties between Paris and Ankara are increasingly tense due to multiple problems, including Syria and oil and gas exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

Aksoy also accused France of welcoming "terrorists who threaten Syria's territorial integrity,quot; to the Elysium, referring to Syrian Kurdish officials who met with Macron last year.

Meanwhile, the high-level committee of the African Union on Libya should meet at the Republic of CongoThe capital of Brazzaville on Thursday to discuss the situation in the war-torn country.