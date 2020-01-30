TSR What Ifz: Would you be here for these biographies if they came to a theater near you?

# #TSRWhatIfz: I don't know about you, but I'm always here for a great movie. Especially when it is a biographical film and allows you to look at someone more thoroughly as you learn a little more about them.

There are quite a few celebrities who have made contributions to our culture, and although their work has not yet been completed. They have come a long way and their stories can always be an inspiration.

Although we currently live in an era in which so many biographies are made. It was correct to compile a list of people who have some incredible careers and incredible stories, but no biographies.

Diddy is part of what is known as the Golden Age of Hip Hop and R,amp;B. However, he has continued to reinvent himself over the years and has dedicated himself to helping guide the artists of tomorrow.

Missy Elliott is another pioneer who has not only played an important role in her own musical career, but also in the career of multiple artists. Her rhythms and her set of pens have definitely elevated her to a legendary state. Therefore, it is correct that the public take a look at the creations of Missy "Misdemeanor,quot; Elliott.

Boosie has had an incipient musical career for years. Even after facing legal problems and spending a significant amount of time behind bars. He has stayed true to himself, his music and his fans. To the point that everyone can't help loving him.

Mary J. Blige has not only been singing the soundtrack of our lives over the years, but also the soundtrack of her own life. His story will not only tell his legendary musical career, but also the strength he has shown.

Will Smith is a living legend in every sense of the word. He has not only dominated the music scene in his life, but also the box office. However, it is far from over, so it is right that we can see the foundations and the journey of one of the many pioneers in the industry.

Nene Leakes has left his mark on reality television, but there is always a deeper story that never reaches the masses. A film that shows his entire trip will motivate him to lead and reach that rich state.

Tyler Perry's journey is amazing in every way. He has shared his struggles and what it took to create his now huge film / television empire. Therefore, it is correct that we obtain the proper vision of its inspiring history.

Strong punch and tell us what biopics you would be here for.