TSR What Ifz: In which of these celebrity-organized game shows would you like to compete?

TSR What Ifz: I don't know about all of you, but I'm pretty sure I could make a lot of money competing in game shows like Price Is Right or Family Feud.

Years of watching those classic shows with my grandmother have prepared me for that day. But game programs have evolved and continue to do so.

You can do almost anything these days to earn money on television. So, in the way my mind works, why not combine the celebrities we love with the skills millennials have to get some new entertaining shows on the air?

We have some new ideas for shows and some renewed ones that we would love to see. Combined with these celebrities, these shows would be certified as illuminated! Come in and tell us what game programs you would like to see come to life and, as always, if these programs really develop, they go to the head and execute our court.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh