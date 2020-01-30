TSR Coinz: Good thing! Jeff Bezos won $ 13 billion in 15 minutes at Amazon Stock!

%MINIFYHTMLfb11ef34db8becfa82cbe2836e9f317d11% %MINIFYHTMLfb11ef34db8becfa82cbe2836e9f317d12%

TSR Coinz: I'm not sure how many ways Jeff Bezos can call us all broken, but somehow, he continues to do the job. Now it's $ 13 billion richer, and it only took about 15 minutes.

According to TMZ, Bezos added a couple more commas to his bank account, after Amazon shares experienced a 12 percent increase in a matter of 15 minutes on Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the increase gave Jeff a whopping $ 13.2 billion, raising his net worth to approximately $ 129.5 billion.

Amazon shares now cost $ 2,100 per piece in extended operations in New York. Jeff owns approximately 12% of Amazon's shares, which accounts for most of his enormous fortune. The increase has also added more than $ 90 billion to Amazon's market value, pushing it above $ 1 billion.

Jeff, however, is not the only Bezos to celebrate tonight! His ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, owns about 4 percent of the company and is now the 24th richest person in the world. His fortune is now in a whopping $ 37.1 billion.

