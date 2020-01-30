Trump's trial addresses the last day of questions before the witness fight | Trump News

%MINIFYHTML50c3fb82cf339d3338b1e4db943b8c3611% %MINIFYHTML50c3fb82cf339d3338b1e4db943b8c3612%

Washington DC – The United States Senate is approaching the end of the first phase of the trial trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday, with a possible eight more hours of questions before senators address the crucial question of whether to call the witnesses

The senators used half of 16 hours on Wednesday that they have available for two days to ask written questions to the House managers who are processing the case and the president's defense team.

Plus:

Both Republicans and Democrats are taking the opportunity to ask questions to expand or dispute key legal and factual issues. Trump was accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

%MINIFYHTML50c3fb82cf339d3338b1e4db943b8c3613% %MINIFYHTML50c3fb82cf339d3338b1e4db943b8c3614%

Several of Wednesday's questions focused on former White House national security adviser John Bolton, who reportedly wrote in an upcoming manuscript that Trump said he was withholding assistance to Ukraine in exchange for Biden's political investigations. . Bolton has said he is willing to testify before the Senate if he is summoned.

The head of the House of Representatives, Adam Schiff, called Bolton a "central witness,quot; and told the senators that the White House's efforts to prevent him from appearing at the trial "yells,quot; that the president does not want his testimony come out.

Republican leaders argue that calling witnesses could lead to a long trial with judicial battles, delaying what is ultimately expected to be an acquittal.

Trump listens while his national security adviser, John Bolton, speaks during a presidential memorandum (File: Leah Millis / Reuters)

The White House took a step on Wednesday to temporarily block the publication of Bolton's book by informing its editor that the manuscript contains top secret information. Bolton's lawyer backed away, saying no.

The Senate is ready to vote on the issue of witnesses on Friday. In the halls outside the chamber, Republicans suggested there was "momentum,quot; for the trial to end as early as Friday with an acquittal and no witnesses. However, it is unclear whether Trump's party has the votes to block Bolton and other witnesses. Democrats need at least four Republicans to vote with them for witnesses.

"There is tremendous pressure from a vengeful and unpleasant president on every Republican senator, but I think (as) they sit there … we have a real chance to get witnesses and documents," said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Republican Senator Susan Collins presented the first question on Wednesday, along with Senators Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney. All three have expressed interest in calling Bolton.

"How should the Senate consider more than one reason in its evaluation of Article One?" Collins asked, referring to the abuse of power article of political judgment.

This artist sketch represents the Republican side of the Senate during defense arguments in the political trial of President Donald Trump (Dana Verkouteren / AP Photo)

Trump's lawyer, Patrick Philbin, responded that once it is established that there is at least a portion of "legitimate public interest,quot; behind the president's actions, the allegations of abuse of power are void.

"Once you are in mixed grounds, it is clear that your case fails," Philbin said.

Schiff, to whom the Democrats asked him to respond, argued that if Trump's corrupt political desires were "anywhere a causal factor,quot; in his actions, "that's enough to condemn."

Senators asked dozens of other questions on Wednesday about the strength of the House case, the complainant's complaint first exposed the Ukrainian issue, and the constitutional argument of former Havard professor Alan Dershowitz Trump is not impeccable.

Regardless of the witnesses, Trump is expected to be ultimately acquitted, as Democrats are unlikely to obtain a two-thirds majority vote in the 100-member Senate to condemn and dismiss the president. Republicans have a majority of 53-47.

But a witness, like Bolton, could harm Trump as he heads for the November 2020 presidential election.

While Americans remain divided on the question of whether Trump should be convicted in the political trial, recent polls show that a growing majority support the call of witnesses.

A new survey published by The Economist / YouGov showed that 44 percent of Americans believe that the Senate should remove Trump from office, while 43 percent say the Senate should not.

At the same time, 49 percent said the Senate should consider new evidence, while only 32 percent said the Senate should not be 19 percent undecided.

The survey of 1,500 adults was conducted from January 26 to 28 with a confidence margin of 2.8 percent.