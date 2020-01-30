Trump's political trial witness battle: four Republicans to watch | Trump News

%MINIFYHTMLfd1df20842b3f90c76bb645bd2714fa911% %MINIFYHTMLfd1df20842b3f90c76bb645bd2714fa912%

The United States Senate is carrying out a political trial on charges of the House of Representatives that President Donald Trump abused his powers and obstructed a congressional investigation into whether he pressured Ukraine to investigate presidential Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to vote as early as Friday if witnesses and new documents should be part of the trial.

There are 53 Republican senators, 45 Democrats and two independents aligned with the Democrats. If the 47 minority senators joined in favor of the witnesses, only four Republicans would be needed to join them in the effort to succeed.

Democrats want to hear from witnesses who can see Trump's actions firsthand, especially his former national security adviser, John Bolton.

Here are the key Republican senators who can balance the balance:

Lisa Murkowski

Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, considered moderate, says she is working to ensure senators can seek more information, including possible witnesses and documents.

Although he voted against the amendments that required additional evidence at the start of the trial, Murkowski told reporters in his home state that that did not mean he would oppose a call from witnesses later.

US Senator Lisa Murkowski (File: Leah Millis / Reuters)

First elected to the Senate in 2002, Murkowski, 62, voted against advancing Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to serve in the Supreme Court in 2018. In 2017, he rejected Trump and most Republicans by vote against the repeal of key elements of the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare.

Mitt Romney

Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, said it would be "very likely,quot; to support witness testimony.

Utah's first year senator has been one of the few Republicans in Congress who criticizes Trump for urging Ukraine and China to investigate Biden, a leading candidate to compete against Trump in the November elections.

Senator Mitt Romney (File: J. Scott Applewhite / The Associated Press)

Trump in turn has called the senator a "pompous a **". Romney, 72, says he wants to hear Bolton's testimony.

Susan Collins

Susan Collins, of Maine, a centrist Republican, says it is important that senators from both sides "give fair justice,quot; during the trial. She has criticized the leader of her Senate party, Mitch McConnell, for saying she was coordinating the preparations for the trial with the White House.

Senator Susan Collins (File: J. Scott Applewhite / The Associated Press)

Collins, 67, says he would probably support a motion to call witnesses once both sides have filed initial arguments and senators have had the opportunity to ask questions. She says she has not decided on any particular witness.

Collins has served in the Senate since 1997 and faces a tough reelection race this year in a state divided between rural areas that support Trump and a more liberal region around the city of Portland.

Collins has faced Trump at times, voting against the repeal of Obamacare in 2017. She voted for the Kavanaugh nomination.

Lamar Alexander

Lamar Alexander, a moderate Republican who is retiring at the end of the year, said he would wait until the senators have spent their 16 hours allotted time to ask questions before deciding whether to include witnesses.

Senator Lamar Alexander (File: Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

He said it was "inappropriate,quot; for Trump to talk to foreign governments about the investigation of political opponents, but said last fall that the president's actions did not justify the impeachment.

Alexander, 79, has been in the Senate since 2003. He has worked with Democrats on some issues, including medical care. Former governor of Tennessee, he made two failed elections for president in 1996 and 2000.