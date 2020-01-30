Trump's plan for the Middle East leaves Palestinians in Lebanon hopeless | News

Beirut, Lebanon – Abu Khaled has never been to his hometown of Jaffa. His parents were expelled from the port city along with another 120,000 residents when he was under Israeli control after the Arab-Israeli war of 1948.

They finally settled in Beirut, in what is now the Shatila Palestinian refugee camp, where Abu Khaled was born in 1959.

The father of two children said he would die like a happy man if one day he could see the city of his ancestors. But under the "Peace to Prosperity,quot; plan published by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, that perspective seems more remote than ever.

Under the plan, also known as the "agreement of the century," most of the territory that is now Israel and the occupied West Bank would formally become part of Israel, with illegal settlements and the Jordan Valley annexed. The occupied Golan Heights would also be annexed to Israel.

A second entity, known as the "future state of Palestine,quot;, appears on a concept map as an archipelago of disjointed territories connected by a series of roads and tunnels. It is completely surrounded by Israel, except for a small strip of territory in Gaza that borders Egypt.

The proposed Palestinian state does not include Jaffa, one of the oldest port cities in the world, to which approximately 15 percent of Palestinian refugees trace their heritage. The Palestinians would not have the right to return there under the plan.

Instead, Abu Khaled could remain in Lebanon, go to the new Palestinian state or request resettlement in a number of undisclosed countries that are part of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation.

He said the humiliation that the proposal entails is too great for him to take seriously. "I am very pessimistic, I don't think we will ever go back in my life," he told Al Jazeera.

"Neither Palestine is going to be liberated by force, that makes no sense, nor will we go there as free people by plane," he said.

"This plan is rejected by everyone, all we can do is hope for something better."

In response to the announcement of the plan, Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon announced a general strike on Wednesday. Schools and stores were closed in at least two, including the largest Palestinian camp, Ain al-Hilweh, in southern Sidon.

There, protesters burned American and Israeli flags while local Palestinian security forces brandished weapons.

"The US-Israeli conspiracy led by Trump and (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu will not pass, and will fail due to the Palestinian opposition and the clear position of Jerusalem and the refugees," Maher Shabaita, local secretary general of the Palestinian Liberation. Organization (PLO), said in a televised statement from Ain al-Hilweh.

Protesters set fire to improvised Israeli and American flags during a protest against Trump's plan for the Middle East in the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp (Ali Hashisho / Reuters)

Restrictions in Lebanon

While there were approximately half a million Palestinian refugees in Lebanon at one time, a 2018 survey found there were only about 175,000 living there now.

Conditions have been difficult for Palestinians in a country that has imposed restrictions on everything from the place of residence to the types of work they can do, under an official policy that considers them short-term guests, although most were born and He grew up in Lebanon. .

"I feel more Lebanese than Palestinian; this does not mean that I would let Palestine go, but, of course, my life would change if I could obtain Lebanese citizenship," Abu Hasan, 29, told Al Jazeera.

Abu Hasan is ancestral of the Palestinian city of Saffuriyeh, which was destroyed after it was under Israeli control in 1948.

Because he does not have Lebanese citizenship, Abu Hasan said he was fired from his job in a glass factory after his bosses feared being fined during an offensive by the Ministry of Labor against foreign workers.

Palestinians cannot work in dozens of professions, from engineering and medicine to driving a taxi and fishing.

These restrictions forced Abu Khaled's son, an engineer, to travel to Germany for work, while his daughter, who studied to be a pharmacist, was unable to find work. "As soon as they see & # 39; Palestinian & # 39; in the CV, they decline," he said.

To make matters worse, Lebanon is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in a generation, with dozens of businesses closing, hundreds of workers losing their jobs and thousands of wages cut.

"There is no mercy for the Lebanese in Lebanon, so how do you think it is for us?" Abu Hasan said. "We are trapped here when the country collapses, and I have no hope that we can leave. I will die here like my father and grandfather."

Restrictions on Palestinian participation in political and economic life in Lebanon have been justified by successive governments for sectarian reasons. The Palestinians are mostly Sunni Muslims, while Lebanon is about a third Sunni, a third Shiite Muslim and a third Christian, and has a political system based on the representation of sects.

A boy walks down a street in the Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon (Aziz Taher / Reuters)

Christian groups have long opposed the permanent Palestinian settlement in the country for fear of stopping their political influence.

This means that most Palestinians in Lebanon are forced to live in narrow camps with poor sanitation and public services, as is the Shatila de Beirut camp.

Inside, a thicket of electricity cables hangs between crumbling concrete buildings and marked with cracks, many several stories high despite having no foundations.

The tarps are covered with power lines to protect the streets from rain. The shallow sewage system of the field overflows, putrid water spills into alleys filled with stalls, motorcycle and pedestrian traffic.

Bribe of billions of dollars

In addition to its political dimension, Trump's proposal also includes an economic plan that offers tens of billions of dollars in funds to Palestinians and nations in the region that house Palestinian refugees, including Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon.

Half of the funds would come in the form of donations, the rest in subsidized loans and private investment.

A total of $ 6.3 billion is earmarked for Lebanon, approximately $ 4.6 billion in loans, $ 1.2 billion in private investment and $ 450 million in grants.

The proposal does not specify the conditions under which this money will be unlocked.

Most of the money would continue to improve the ruined roads of Lebanon and build a rail network, with the potential of a "regional rail network,quot;, with a collective price of $ 5 billion, mainly on loans.

Another $ 1 billion would expand the Beirut airport and seaports in Beirut and Tripoli.

Lebanon urgently needs foreign help. It is the third most indebted nation in the world as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) and the shortage of dollars has made it increasingly likely that Beirut will soon default on debt payments.

Experts have said the country may need a $ 20-25 billion rescue to get out of the crisis.

Still, the Lebanese leaders unanimously rejected Trump's plan, and the president of the House of Representatives, Nabih Berri, compared him with a "bribe."

President Michel Aoun called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to personally convey his opposition, while new Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti told Sky News Arabia: "Nobody renounces their national identity in exchange for material temptations. The Palestinian people. cannot be dispossessed in exchange for financial aid. "