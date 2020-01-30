Trump's impeachment trial: will they be called witnesses? The | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLc78a7086ee2f3c035bf22eacc578d07f11% %MINIFYHTMLc78a7086ee2f3c035bf22eacc578d07f12%

The US Democrats received a major blow Thursday night after a key Republican senator said he would vote against calling new witnesses at the political trial of US President Donald Trump.

After hours of questions, Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, considered a key group, said on Twitter that he would oppose calling new witnesses.

"I worked with other senators to make sure we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and does not meet the requirements of the US Constitution. impeccable offense, "Alexander tweeted.

"There is no need for more evidence to conclude that the president withheld US assistance, at least in part, to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens; House managers have shown it with what they call a & # 39; mountain of overwhelming evidence & # 39; ". he added.

Following Alexander's comments, it seemed that the best that Democrats could hope for was a possible link to the question of witnesses.

Republican Senator Susan Collins announced on Twitter that she plans to vote for witnesses. Republican Senator Mitt Romney suggested that he will also vote for witnesses.

The remaining remainder was Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who argued in a question presented that additional witnesses may be necessary.

"The dispute over material facts weighs in favor of calling additional witnesses with direct knowledge," Murkowski said. "Why should this body not call Ambassador Bolton?"

Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa (Leah Millis / Reuters)

The Democrats needed four Republicans to join them in the vote of witnesses. Only three would result in a 100-member Senate tie.

If that were the case, court president John Roberts, who presides over the trial, could step in to break the tie. But there are so few precedents for political trial trials (this is only the third of a president in US history) that Senate assistants said there was no way to know exactly what would happen.

Bolton's possible testimony is of particular interest after a report, which he has not denied, that he planned to say in an upcoming book that Trump told him he wanted to freeze $ 391 million in US military aid for Ukraine until he investigated presidential Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president.

The House of Representatives, controlled by the Democrats, accused Trump in December and formally accused him of abusing his power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. The House also accused Trump of obstructing Congress.

Two-thirds of the Senate is required to remove Trump from office. It is unlikely to be convicted. Republicans have a majority of 53-47.

Trump's acquittal would allow him to claim a claim just as the Democratic Party holds its first nomination contest for the November 3 elections in Iowa on Monday.

Trump held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday night and closed the trial, qualifying the Democrats' effort to overthrow their 2016 election victory.

"They want to void their ballots, poison our democracy and overthrow the entire government system," Trump said.

But he also said: "This is a happy period for us. We call this the light of political judgment."

Roberts refuses to read the question

The two sides also faced the unidentified government official whose denunciation of complaints about Trump's dealings with Ukraine spurred the campaign to remove him from office.

Trump and some other Republicans have pressed for months to unmask the intelligence official who presented the report and have tried to describe that person as a partisan figure who works with Democrats to destroy Trump's presidency.

The government has provided security to the complainant in response to security threats, according to the person's lawyers.

On Thursday, the issue came up again when the president of the US court, John Roberts, who presides over the trial, refused to read a question from Republican Senator Rand Paul that included the name of a person that the right-wing media has accused of being The complainant. Paul is one of several Republicans, including Trump, who has published social media links to some of those news articles.

Supreme Court President John Roberts listens after refusing to read a question presented by Senatpr Rand Paul (Senate photo TV / AP)

"The president refuses to read the question as it was presented," Roberts said. He had rejected a similar question the day before. It was a rare sample of the power of decision that Roberts has on certain issues at the trial.

Paul said his question, which asked if that person worked with a member of the Democratic Representative Adam Schiff to accuse Trump, did not intend to unmask the complainant.

"My question is not about the complainant. My question is about two people who are friends," he told reporters.

The Democrats disagreed.

"This question was really framed and was intended to expose the identity of the complainant and subject that complainant to retaliation," Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal told reporters.

Bradley P. Moss, a lawyer whose firm represents the complainant, called the Republican effort "a stain on the legacy of this constitutional republic."

Whats Next?

On Friday, each party is expected to present final arguments in four hours of debate over whether witnesses will be called.

If the witness vote is 50-50 and Roberts declines to break a tie, the stalemate in the vote would mean a defeat for the Democrats.

Schiff, the leading Democratic prosecutor in the trial, proposed that both parties make witness statements behind closed doors for a week while the Senate returns to normal business.

The principal director of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, presents an opening argument during the second day of the political trial trial of the president of the United States, Donald Trump (TV / Senate Brochure via Reuters)

But there were no signs that Republicans were considering his request.

If Republicans can block witnesses, the trial could end abruptly on Friday or early Saturday.

In the political trial of former President Bill Clinton there were several days of deliberations behind closed doors before a vote was taken to acquit.

But Republicans have said that if they have the vote, they can press to skip the deliberations and go directly to a vote.

It is still unclear if that means that a vote could be held on Friday, at dawn on Saturday morning or later on Saturday. Democrats could try to delay it by presenting a series of motions.

"I can tell you that we have a high level of interest in doing this," said CNN, quoted by the Senate majority, John Thune.