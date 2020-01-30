Trump 10 impeachment trial day: all the latest updates | Trump News

%MINIFYHTML750ec31dac55746f3a8f4fb947e7687511% %MINIFYHTML750ec31dac55746f3a8f4fb947e7687512%

The trial trial of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, moved to his second day of senator questions on Thursday, near the end of the initial phase of the process.

On Wednesday, Republican senators and Democrats, alternating in the presentation of their written questions that were read aloud by the president of the court, Judge John Roberts, attempted to challenge or support the narratives presented during the previous six days of managers' arguments of the Chamber and the lawyers of the president.

Plus:

During Wednesday's interrogation, Trump's lawyers, in a particularly notable response, argued that even if Trump had withheld Ukraine's help in exchange for investigations of his rivals, he still should not be dismissed if he believed he was acting in the public interest in ensuring his re-election.

%MINIFYHTML750ec31dac55746f3a8f4fb947e7687513% %MINIFYHTML750ec31dac55746f3a8f4fb947e7687514%

Meanwhile, the Democrats focused their time on refuting the claims made in the case of the defense, while emphasizing the need for more documents and evidence in the trial.

The procedure will then proceed, probably on Friday, to the much anticipated debate about whether more evidence will be allowed, including witness citations and documents. That debate has become more tense in recent days, with revelations reported in a draft of the book of former national security adviser John Bolton, which further fueled calls from Democrats to testify.

As the trial progresses to the second day of the question and answer part, here are all the latest updates as of Thursday, January 30:

Pelosi: Trump & # 39; will not be acquitted & # 39; if witnesses are not called in the Senate trial

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, at her weekly press conference, said that President Donald Trump's acquittal would be meaningless if no new witnesses or documents are presented at the trial.

"He will not be acquitted," Pelosi said. "He can't be acquitted if he doesn't have a trial, and he doesn't have a trial if he doesn't have witnesses and documentation and that."

McConnell says in regards to a vote on the recall on Friday: "We'll see what tomorrow brings."

When asked on Thursday if a vote to acquit the president could occur on Friday, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said: "We'll see what tomorrow brings," CBS News reported.

Friday is expected to vote if new evidence will be presented. If it is not approved, many Republicans have expressed a desire to end the trial quickly.

Schumer says he didn't take Dershowitz's class at Harvard: "That's why my arguments are convincing."

Minority leader Chuck Schumer, a graduate of Harvard law school, shot Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, professor emeritus of law at the prestigious university, before the tenth day of the political trial.

When asked during a press conference if Schumer took Dershowitz's class, he replied: "No. That is why my arguments are convincing."

Durbin fears that & # 39; John Bolton's manuscript is in the same desk drawer as the president's tax returns & # 39;

Democratic Senator Richard Durbin expressed skepticism about the National Security Council's claim that the draft of Bolton's book contains classified information and cannot be published in its current form.

Durbin said he feared "John Bolton's manuscript is in the same desk drawer as the president's tax returns." The president, despite previous promises, has never published his tax returns.

Dershowitz goes back in declarations of political judgment

Trump's lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, has stepped back in an argument he made on Wednesday that a president cannot be accused if he believed he was acting in the public interest to ensure his re-election.

On Wednesday, Dershowitz said: "Every public official I know believes that his election is of public interest. And above all he is right. His election is of public interest. And if a president did something that he believes will help him be elected, in public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in political judgment. "

I did not say or imply that a candidate could do anything to reassure his re-election, just that seeking help in an election is not necessarily corrupt, citing the examples of Lincoln and Obama. Critics have an obligation to respond to what I said, not to create straw men to attack. – Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020

On Thursday, in a tweet, he said: "I did not say or imply that a candidate could do anything to reassure his re-election, only that seeking help in an election is not necessarily corrupt, citing the examples of Lincoln and Obama. Critics have an obligation of responding to what I said, not creating straw men to attack. "

Trump resumes attacks against Schiff

Trump resumed attacks on the House manager who led the case for his removal.

On Thursday, before the tenth day of the political trial, Trump, after citing the Fox News program Fox and Friends, said Schiff's home district is in "terrible form." He then called Schiff a "corrupt pol,quot; and "mentally upset."

"Schiff criticized for not focusing on the homeless in California." @foxandfriends Your district is in a very bad state. He is a corrupt pol who only dreams of the deception of the accusation. In my opinion, he is mentally upset! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2020

The former federal prosecutor describes Dershowitz's argument as "scandalous,quot;

An argument made by defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz that a president cannot be accused if he commits misdeeds to get reelected if he thinks he is acting in the public interest is "outrageous," a former federal prosecutor said Al Jazeera

"As Representative Adam Schiff responded, it simply cannot be the case that a president can request assistance from a foreign government as long as he is helped politically," said Barb. McQuade, a former federal prosecutor and law professor at the University of Michigan, told Al Jazeera on Thursday that he responded to Dershowitz's comments from the previous day.

Senator Lisa Murkowski is considered a possible decisive vote (File: Patrick Semansky / The Associated Press)

While McQuade said that many senators on Wednesday "were simply throwing softballs by their side to give them the opportunity to present arguments favorable to their position," he said some key senators appear to be using the question portion to make a decision.



"Senators (Lisa) Murkowski and (Susan) Collins asked if Trump ever showed any interest in corruption in Ukraine before Joe Biden announced his candidacy for the presidency. Senator Romney asked the date Trump ordered the freeze on military aid, perhaps trying to understand his motive, "he said of three Republican senators who considered possible undecided votes.

"On Thursday I will look for more questions from these three senators that indicate a genuine interest in understanding the case and deciding whether to remove the president from office," he said.

All eyes on a few Republican senators

With a vote on whether or not new evidence is expected, including the citation of witnesses and documents, by Friday, attention has focused on a few Republicans who could possibly get out of the party ranks and give the Democrats the majority that they need

Such a move would likely provoke the anger of restless colleagues who want the long process to end. That end is likely to be swift if new information is not allowed at the trial, since a two-thirds majority vote is needed to remove the president from office.

To date, only Republican Senator Mitt Romney has said he wants to hear former national security adviser Bolton in light of the revelations reported earlier this week. Several other Republicans consider themselves open to more witnesses, including Susan Colllins, Lisa Murkowski and Lamar Alexander.

On Wednesday, two closely watched senators, Martha McSally and Cory Gardner, Republicans facing re-election in changing states, said they would not vote for more witnesses.

I've heard enough It's time to vote. – Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) January 30, 2020

Who is Trump's defense team?

Read more about the key senators in the trial here.

Who are the administrators of the Chamber?

Seven House managers presented the case for Trump's removal from office and spent Wednesday answering senators' questions.

What happened on Wednesday?

In a surprising change in President Trump's claim of "perfect,quot; deals with Ukraine, his defense said Wednesday that an exchange of US military aid for political favors, even if proven, could not be grounds for his political trial.

Trump's defense attorney Alan Dershowitz told senators that each politician combines his own interest with the public interest. If Trump thought that working to ensure his re-election was of public interest: "It cannot be impeccable," he said.

Meanwhile, Democrats pressed hard to force the Senate to call more witnesses to testify, but the president’s lawyers countered new revelations by former national security adviser Bolton, who used Wednesday’s unusual question and answer session to warn that the process would not be prolonged, insisting. Senators have heard enough.

Read more about what happened here.

This artist's sketch depicts White House lawyer Pat Cipollone speaking in the Senate chamber during the political trial against President Donald Trump (File: Dana Verkouteren / The Associate Press)

Catch up on what happened since the start of the trial?

When the tenth part of the political trial begins, catch up with what happened in the last two weeks.

The trial officially began with a ceremonial start on January 16 that saw the inauguration of the Chief Justice Roberts, who presides over the proceedings, and the 100 members of the Senate.

The next week began with almost 12 hours of debate that culminated in the vote of the senators along partisan lines to approve the resolution of the rules of the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell. Meanwhile, 11 amendments introduced by the Democrats were blocked. Read more about that day here.

The Democratic House managers presented their arguments for three days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, followed by Trump's defense arguments on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.