Trapped and voiceless: Palestinians represented in Trump's plan | Palestine

Donald Trump's "Middle East Plan,quot; has fully adopted the Israeli agenda and ignores the fundamental problem that has continued for more than 70 years.

The Palestinians do not strive to improve the conditions of their imprisonment, we want the return of our refugees and the end of the occupation.

As things stand, the Palestinians are trapped, with very little freedom of movement and no voice to tell our side of the story. That will not change with this "agreement," especially when the international community turns a blind eye to the reality on the ground for ordinary people.

I feel the isolation to which the Palestinians are subjected most painfully when I travel. What I like most about traveling is freedom of movement; to get in a car, listen to music and just leave.

But, more than 70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights stipulated the right to freedom of movement, this is not something that most Palestinians can contemplate.

People around the world, who may not even know they have this right defined, exercise it daily. But for those who live in the Palestinian territories, essentially a detention camp surrounded by fences, walls and military towers, to try is to risk their lives.

In Gaza and the West Bank, a person's ability to travel is conditioned to obtaining a permit from the Israeli government and then to a waiting list administered by the Ministry of Interior of Gaza. As a result, the vast majority of Gazans have not left the Strip since the Israeli blockade began in 2007. TThe decision to travel is usually taken only in cases of extreme need, such as for urgent medical treatment.

A few months ago, I received an invitation from NOVACT, the International Institute for Nonviolent Action, based in Spain, to participate in a conference tour, along with several other civil organizations, on the situation in Gaza. They asked me to give talks in Belgium, Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic, Italy, Finland, the Netherlands, France and Slovenia. This invitation was the reason why I was granted a Schengen visa and as soon as I got it, I registered my name on the travel waiting list in Gaza.

I waited two months.

The conversations I had with my European colleagues during this time perfectly summed up the differences in our experiences and expectations.

They needed to schedule my activities.

"What a day?" They would ask.

"I can't say," he replied. "It is not under my control."

"Ok, what week?" They would respond.

"I don't know either," he told them. "The plans can only be made when I have really left Gaza."

"So what month will that be?"

"Maybe in December, maybe in January. When I can travel, I'll let you know."

When I finally obtained permission to travel, the experience was joyful, tinged that others in my country could not enjoy this simple right.

On the way from Germany to the Czech Republic, and later from the Czech Republic to Austria, I saw no borders to tell me that I was entering a new country. The only thing that informed me was the welcome message I received from my telecommunications provider on my mobile phone.

It could go through European airports without registration, waiting lists or long interrogations; I could disembark from an airplane and go to the exit door without a security officer stopping me. It was a shock.

Dozens of activists I met in Europe told me they had visited Palestine. The idea that they had wandered through our cities, learned about our culture, tasted our food and felt the warmth of our sun, always made me feel good. "Did you visit Gaza?" I would ask them "No, only the West Bank," they invariably replied, "Israel would not give us permission to visit Gaza."

Not only are the inhabitants of Gaza locked up, but others are locked up. And this isolation is killing us and our history. When people do not know us, when they do not see our reality, the chances of solidarity with us diminish.

During my tour of Europe, I saw firsthand what it means when Palestinians in Gaza cannot tell their story. Many times I was asked by people who knew nothing about the long history that Jews were an important part of the fabric of Arab society, why Arabs were so hostile to Jews.

I was tested on the role of Hamas in the great march of return – Peaceful protests on Friday by Palestinians, and if this was the reason why the Israeli army had used excessive force against protesters. I replied that, according to OCHA, 213 Palestinians had been killed since the demonstrations began in March 2018 and more than 36,000 injured, many of whom have been left with permanent disabilities. In contrast, no Israeli had died.

They asked me why we not only made peace with the Israelis. But peace is not something that the victims of occupation, displacement and oppression can initiate, I replied.

Now, while Trump's new plan for the Middle East silences the voices of the Palestinians, our stories, our realities, more than ever, Europe has to make a decision.

The EU has expressed for years its "deep concern,quot; over the selective killings of Israel and illegal settlements. But pro-Palestinian activists increasingly face censorship and restrictions in European countries.

Last May, Germany passed a symbolic resolution that designates the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement as anti-Semitic, although the movement's demands are based on international law and the methods it uses are peaceful.

In December, the French parliament passed a resolution that called anti-Zionism a form of anti-Semitism.

Europe faces a real test today: will it value the principles of freedom of opinion, expression and movement and the international law that sustains them, or will it help silence and stifle the Palestinians?

If Europe and the international community support Trump's plan for the Middle East, a plan in which the Palestinians have no voice, the answer will be clear.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.