Tomas Hertl of San Jose Sharks is out of season with a knee injury

The miserable season of the San Jose Sharks has just suffered another recession.

All-Star forward Tomas Hertl will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL and MCL tear in his left knee, the Sharks announced Thursday. Hertl suffered the injury during the 5-2 loss on Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks, during which the 26-year-old played just one minute and 10 seconds before being ejected.

MORE: Zack Kassian de Oilers, Matthew Tkachuk de Flames release their gloves in the rematch

Hertl scored the first goal of the game just moments before the injury occurred.

#SJSharks The forward Tomas Hertl suffered a tear from ACL and MCL and will be out for the rest of the season. – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 30, 2020

This is not the first knee injury for the 17th pick in the 2012 draft; Hertl had multiple surgeries on his right knee at the beginning of his career.

Now in his seventh year at the NHL, Hertl had a stellar turn in the All-Star Game last week by appearing in the headlines for putting on a Justin Bieber mask during a skills competition event against the St. Louis Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binnington before leading all scorers in Tournament 3 vs. 3 with five goals for the Pacific Division.

Hertl has 16 goals and 36 points for the Sharks this season. San Jose is the third in the Western Conference, nine points from one place in the playoffs.