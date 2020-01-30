This is when the sequel to Ek Villain will hit the screens

Mohit Suri is ready to return with the sequel to his 2014 movie Ek Villain. Since the first installment became large at the box office, there is also a lot of publicity about the sequel. While the first part was starred by Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles, the creators recently confirmed that the sequel will feature John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur. The female protagonist of the project has not yet been confirmed.

Today, producer Ekta Kapoor took social media and confirmed the release date of the film. Ekta shared a photo along with his co-producer Bhushan Kumar and wrote: “When the first thing they both say is & # 39; JAI MATA DI & # 39; ðÂŸ¤Â˜ðÂŸ¤Â˜ðÂŸ¤Â˜ðÂŸ¤Â˜ðÂŸ¤ £ ðÂŸÂ ™ Â ðÂŸÂ ¼ Hoping to raise the entertainment ratio with @bhushankumar! Starting with the sequel to the 2014 blockbuster: #EkVillain! The second installment will be launched on January 8, 2021! In fact, it is a mark of a new beginning ðÂŸÂ ™ Â ðÂŸÂ »@ shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @balajimotionpictures @mohitsuri @ tseries.official @tseriesfilms #BalajiMotionPictures”

According to reports, the film will not be exactly a sequel to Ek Villain, as it will portray a completely different story. It is rumored that John and Aditya will play characters that are against each other and will be seen in completely different avatars.