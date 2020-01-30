These $ 60 Sam Edelman ankle boots have more than 700 5-star reviews on Amazon

As always, you don't just have to trust our word. Hundreds of real women swear by these booties, giving them a five-star critique.

"I love these shoes," says one critic. "I am a university student who walks miles per day around the campus, and these were my favorite shoes for the previous school year. I am very happy that these shoes have really been well maintained considering that I am notorious for walking so much that I have put on holes in my last three pairs of boots. "

Another happy buyer agrees: "I LOVE these boots! Have them in numerous colors (almost all), suede and leather and even calf hair. Get high praise all the time, especially snake print, but also solid . "

And this review titled "2 years later, a lot of wear, but it looks and feels NEW!" Seals the deal: "2 years and much wear later and they look brand new thanks to the stacked heel. I was terrified during the first month that the hair was going to be removed, but everything stayed. I treated them with spray to waterproof the suede, and it seems that it worked very well. They have been used very well, they still look great, the low heel is very comfortable and I use them with everything: jeans, socks, dresses, everything. My favorite shoes hands down. "