The victims of al-Shabab school attacks share their stories | Kenya

Garissa County, Kenya – "I heard the shots at 2 a.m. on January 7, a day after schools opened for the new academic year," says Safiyo Ali, 50, director of an elementary school near the porous border of Kenya with Somalia.

Saretho Elementary School had 250 students and 10 teachers, nine of whom were from other parts of Kenya. About 200 boys and girls slept at school when it was attacked.

Four students, three of whom were brothers, and a teacher were killed.

The other teachers have fled the area and the school has been temporarily closed.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Kenyan government has accused the Somali armed group al-Shabab.

Police reports indicate that the attack was carried out by a dozen combatants of the group, who has been fighting for more than 10 years to overthrow the successive Somali governments backed internationally.

In a quiet local restaurant, Safiyo, the only remaining teacher at Saretho Elementary School, meets with other local teachers whose schools have also been closed for fear of further attacks.

She remembers the events of that night. "I went under my bed with three students and stayed there until the morning when the police arrived," she says. His rheumatic eyes move over a photo of a student who was killed.

"I paid the tuition for his school because his parents couldn't afford it," he says as tears form in the corner of his eyes. "He loved me like his mother."

Safiyo says he has recurring nightmares about that night, but that the government has not provided any advisory services. "The only thing the government gave me is a permit for two weeks.

"There were 10 teachers in my school and I was the only place. The rest returned to their counties."

Garissa is an arid and remote region with a predominantly Muslim population, of Somali ethnicity. Many Kenyans from other parts of the country, who are often non-Muslims, come here to work as teachers and public officials or to fill positions in non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The county lags behind in education, with two-thirds of primary school children dropping out of school, according to the NGO Womankind Kenya.

The state relies heavily on teachers from other parts of the country, who represent more than 90 percent of the teaching fraternity in Garissa, according to a report from the Kenyan government.

Safiyo Ali, 50, sits with other local teachers whose schools have been closed due to violent attacks (Abdullahi Mire / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; We all die the same way & # 39;

On January 13, a few days after the attack on Saretho Elementary School, armed men, who also believed themselves al-Shabab fighters, although no group claimed responsibility, hit the quiet village of Kamuthe, in the sub-county of Garfi in Fafi. about 35 km (22 miles) from Saretho.

They cornered public officials, six teachers and a nurse, who were not from the area. They executed three of the men but let one man and the three women go.

"I'm not going back there," says Lucy Wanjira, 37, one of the teachers detained in that attack. "This is not the first time that al-Shabab attacks us. Since 2015, we have been killing non-Muslims without police protection," he adds, wiping tears from our faces.

Remember that you still have fresh memories of April 2015, when al-Shabab fighters stormed Garissa University College, killing 148 people, including 142 students. That day I was not in college, but at that time I lived in the city of Garissa.



Fatuma Mohamed, 55, a Kenyan of Somali ethnicity, sits on the edge of his bed on a hot Sunday afternoon telling his prayer beads while muttering a prayer. His son died in the attack on Saretho Elementary School.

"I sent my son to school on Monday morning with a uniform and new books. He was very happy. He was killed a day later," he says.

"In 2012, I lost another son of al-Shabab. I was working for a Norwegian NGO." Fatuma's son was killed during the kidnapping of four cooperators with the Norwegian Refugee Council. Subsequently, the workers were rescued by the Somali armed group Ras Kamboni.

"To be honest, there is no government to protect our children," says Fatuma. "Whether local or not local, we all die the same."

Since December, al-Shabab fighters have intensified attacks in counties bordering Somalia. In the last six weeks, they have carried out more than 10 attacks, which have killed at least 25 people.

In early December, 10 people died when al-Shabab fighters attacked a bus traveling between the cities of Wajir and Mandera in northeastern Kenya, on the outskirts of Garissa County. Eight police and two non-local teachers were among those killed in that attack.

Abdikadir Osman, a Fafi parliamentary representative in Garissa County, has asked the government to arm local community leaders so they can defend themselves against al-Shabab.

Fatuma Mohamed, whose young son died in the al-Shabab attack at Saretho Elementary School in early January (Abdullahi Mire / Al Jazeera)

Spreading fear

While hundreds of teachers and other officials of Somali non-ethnic descent have fled to safer areas of Kenya and others continue to do so, Mary John *, a non-local teacher, says that He does not leave his school in Dadaab, Garissa County.

"When the students are not here, there is panic. You can't sleep well at night, but here I get paid better and I love my job, so I won't leave," he explains.

Kenya sent troops to Somalia to fight al-Shabab in 2011. Since then, the group has regularly attacked targets within Kenya. Between 2013 and 2017, there were almost a dozen al-Shabab attacks against schools in Kenya.

In 2018, 224 primary schools and 42 high schools were closed in Wajir County, a neighbor of Garissa County, after two non-local teachers were killed in al-Shabab attacks. About 1,000 teachers fled the area.

Ahmed Osman, 42, sits outside his straw-covered house with his six children in Ali Kune, a village in Garissa County. Recent heavy rains have left this landscape normally dry to the lush bones with vegetation.

"People here fear strangers," says Ahmed, who wears a red T-shirt over a black and white kanzu, a African Regional gown for men.

"My four children will go to school even though the teachers leave for fear of their lives. I know that my wife will not agree with me because she fears for her safety. My 14 year old son is not happy with the turn of the events. "

Angeline Munanie, a teacher at Warable Elementary School in Garissa County, is terrified of her and her son (Abdullahi Mire / Al Jazeera)

At the local office of the Teacher Service Commission (TSC) in Garissa, Angeline Munanie, a teacher from another part of Kenya, is distraught. She wants to move away from the area, but the TSC, the body that employs teachers, has only transferred it a short distance away.

"It's not fair because the area looks the same and they (al-Shabab) can know about my transfer and follow me there," she says. "I have a small child who is traumatized and I fear for his safety."

* Name changed to hide identity