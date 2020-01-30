The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; Mendeecees Harris celebrates prison release by throwing clothes from jail

Instagram

Yandy Smith can't hide her happiness from meeting her husband after he was four years in prison when they saw her dancing in a car with Mendeecees sitting next to her in an Instagram video.

Up News Info –

Ex "Love and Hip Hop: New York"cast member Mendeeces Harris He is a free man now. He was released from prison on Wednesday, January 29 after spending four years behind bars on drug charges.

Sharing the good news was his wife Yandy Smith, who posted a video of her finally meeting with the 41-year-old Harlem native. In the video, Yandy accompanied Mendeecees who got out of a car to throw their clothes from jail to a dump. "I never go [protected email]," he captioned, adding an emoji of praying hands.

<br />

In another clip posted on Mendeecees Instagram stories, Yandy was seen dancing excitedly to "Ballin" by Mustard dj Y Roddy ricch With her husband sitting next to her in a car.

<br />

His admirers and friends have also been celebrating his release, with a writing in the comments section of Yandy's post, "Welcome Home fam." Another wrote: "Very happy for you!" Star companion of "Love & Hip Hop" Safaree Samuels He intervened, "YESSSSSIRRRRR! GOD IS GOOD."

The men declared guilty of drug trafficking in December 2015, months after marrying Yandy in May of the same year. In 2016, he was sentenced to 8 to 10 years in prison and began his sentence in January of the same year. Before giving up, Mendeecees said his "see you later" to his family at an emotional moment captured in the reality series VH1.

Later, however, Yandy admitted that his televised wedding was "symbolic" and that his marriage to Mendeecees is not legal. The couple has two children together, Omere and Sylar. Mendeecees is also the father of two children from previous relationships, Lil Mendeecees, born of Samantha Wallace on October 9, 2005, and Aasim, born of Erika DeShazo on September 7, 2011.