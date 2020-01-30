The star of & # 39; LHHA & # 39; Tommie Lee threatens Wendy Williams for dating rumors with Rob Kardashian

BET

In the last episode of her talk show, the 55-year-old presenter advises the student of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; reconsider your supposed romance with the VH1 personality.

Up News Info –

Tommie lee recently it is rumored that he is dating Rob kardashian, so it is inevitable that his name appears in the last episode of Wendy Williams& # 39; show. However, one thing he did not like was the fact that the television host spoke ill of her during the "Current affairs" segment of his homonymous talk show.

Clearly not supporting the idea of ​​the two quotes, Wendy gave the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Alum some advice," Listen, Rob, all I say is that you have to improve in your choices in life. Be it business, personal, family or whatever. So, Rob is now 32 years old and Tommie is 35, and she has two daughters. The daughters are 15 and 12 years old. That is the age at which you say: "That is not my father." Okay, and one of the children, the 15-year-old, had while in prison. "

"Tommie Lee, and I don't know, all I say is: do you know how sometimes you are wrong in life and can you improve?" The 55-year-old woman continued. "Maybe he is doing better in life and has introduced himself to Rob as a better woman."

Tommie clearly did not take Wendy's comment well and had no qualms about letting her feelings be known, even threatening the television host. Posting a clip of the segment on Instagram Stories, he wrote with him: "Wendy, I will roast you ** all the way to your distributor b *** h you will be DOA when I finish relaxing! *** h!"

Without stopping there, he continued in another post, "I challenge Wendy Williams to a roast session! Nothing out of bounds, come on!" Making fun of her for the fact that her son went to jail after fighting with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, the "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"The star continued," But your son fighting your battles why he went to jail fighting with your husband because you screwed up trash that made you a neighbor next to him because he took your bag and went havin his way let's not forget h * e! "

<br />

Rumors about the quotes of Tommie and Rob recently emerged, although a source has denied TMZ speculation. The source said that while the two know each other, they are not so close and do not even speak regularly.