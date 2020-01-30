The star commissioners of & # 39; LHHNY & # 39; Harris throw jail clothes in the trash after launch

Love & Hip Hop: The New York star has been released from prison after serving four years of her eight-year sentence in a federal prison, and set out to throw prison clothes in a garbage dump, at a show entertaining to the spectators.

The 41-year-old music manager was convicted of his role in a drug trafficking network. Harris was sentenced to eight or ten years behind bars in 2015. He initially appealed his sentence in the Court of Appeals, where a judge confirmed his original sentence, but Harris was granted credit for 15 months for the time served.

His wife, Yandy Smith, was praised by fans for supporting his man and staying loyal. There wasn't even a whisper that Yandy was unfaithful to Harris for the entire time he was locked up.

"The season I learned the most was also the most therapeutic season for me, and it was when we were hit by very difficult family moments," she said during an interview with VH1 in 2018. "Having to say goodbye to my husband for the first time was the most difficult,quot; .

The conviction of the men declared was part of a plea agreement in which he admitted having trafficked heroin and cocaine from New York City to the Rochester, New York area, from 2006 to 2008.