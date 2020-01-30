The owner of the Lakers remembers Kobe and Gianna Bryant in the sincere tribute

The tributes keep coming.
On Sunday, the world was moved by the news of the tragic death of the basketball legend. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers in a horrible helicopter accident. Many have shared their condolences and deep sadness over the loss, including his wife. Vanessa Bryant who recently shared a statement about the death of her husband and daughter.
Now, Kobe's old friend and the owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss He has posted a statement on his Instagram about the tragic loss of one of his good friends and shared a story about how he helped her regain her purpose.
"Kobe, I don't know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers. My father loved you like a son, what makes us family. When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose. Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend time with me, "he wrote next to a picture of her with the athlete and her family.
"You explained that you wanted to show him that women can be leaders in the NBA, just like men. At first, it seemed like an action of a devoted father who was an example for his daughter. But really, and I'm positively,quot; sure You knew EXACTLY what you were doing; what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was looking for, "he continued.
"I reflect on that day often and it makes me smile and makes me strong. I call that memory every time I feel bad and I need some courage. For everything you did on the court that filled me with so much joy and love, in spite of all the lives you changed in basketball, it was that day with Gigi that rekindled my momentum and determination. Natalie, BiankaY Capri – I'm so sorry for your loss. We are grateful to have you in our lives and we will always be here to help you. "
Jeanie also reflected on the life of the other seven passengers lost during the accident. John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauserand pilot Ara Zobayan.
"For families who also lost loved ones on Sunday, the entire Laker family mourns with you. Laker Nation: We are a family that laments the loss of people we all love very much," he wrote. "We will cry together, we will cry together, but we will also heal together, we will love together and conquer together. We love you. Kobe, that is what made you so incredibly special. You not only inspired us to greatness, you showed us the way." "
To learn how to help families affected by the tragedy, you can go to MambaOnThree.org.
