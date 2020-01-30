The owner of the Lakers remembers Kobe and Gianna Bryant in the sincere tribute

The tributes keep coming.

On Sunday, the world was moved by the news of the tragic death of the basketball legend. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers in a horrible helicopter accident. Many have shared their condolences and deep sadness over the loss, including his wife. Vanessa Bryant who recently shared a statement about the death of her husband and daughter.

Now, Kobe's old friend and the owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss He has posted a statement on his Instagram about the tragic loss of one of his good friends and shared a story about how he helped her regain her purpose.

"Kobe, I don't know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers. My father loved you like a son, what makes us family. When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose. Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend time with me, "he wrote next to a picture of her with the athlete and her family.