The name of Harvey Weinstein's accuser dropped Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek in a sexual assault trial

Dawn Dunning takes the position of witness and claims that the dishonored producer boasted that the two Hollywood stars benefited from sexual favors when he rejected his request for a threesome.

Harvey Weinstein boasted of the role that sexual favors allegedly played in Charlize Theron Y Salma HayekThe careers after an aspiring actress rejected a trio request from the dishonored producer, a court has heard.

Dunning Dawn He took the position of witness at the trial of the mogul of the movie dropped in New York on Wednesday (January 29) and related two meetings he had with Weinstein in 2004, when he was led to believe that he was under consideration for three of his film projects .

During the first meeting, in a hotel suite that he had been using as an office, Dunning states that he put his hand on her skirt and briefly pushed her finger into her vagina, which led her to stand up in shock and give herself Turn around to leave.

She told the jury that Weinstein apologized and urged her not to "make a big problem," which led Dunning to give him "the benefit of the doubt" while trying to "pretend it didn't happen."

She agreed to meet with the filmmaker in another hotel suite a month later, when she allegedly proposed a trio with Dunning and her assistant to sign the three acting jobs.

In her testimony, the 40-year-old woman remembers Weinstein, who was wearing an open, furious bathrobe.

"I laughed. I thought I was kidding," Dunning shared, increasingly emotional. "He was very angry. He said: & # 39; You'll never make it in this business! That's how the industry works! & # 39;".

"He was a big guy; he was rising above me. I was really scared."

She claims that Weinstein then dropped the names of Theron and Hayek, suggesting that they had slept to reach the success of Hollywood.

Dunning then made it clear that he had nothing to gain by testifying in court: "In any case, I am losing," he said. "I'm spending money, I'm spending time. It's the hardest thing I've ever done. I wouldn't wish this on anyone."

Prosecutors put Dunning on the witness stand as part of his effort to establish a pattern of predatory behavior by Weinstein, after evidence given by the actress of "The Sopranos" Annabella Sciorra, who accused him of raping her in the early 1990s.

Weinstein, 67, pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two other women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann, keeping all sexual encounters were consensual.

He faces life behind bars if convicted of felony charges.

Theron and Hayek have not yet commented on the mention of their names in court, but the South African actress previously insisted that she had never been one of Weinstein's victims, while in 2017, Hayek detailed repeated harassment and intimidation that, reportedly faced the producer during the making of his film "Frida"after she rejected his sexual requests.