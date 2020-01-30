The Los Angeles authorities reportedly detained Offset. Here are the details and the video available.

It has just been revealed that Offset and at least one other person have been detailed in Los Angeles by the authorities. The unfortunate event took place at The Grove Mall in the Fairfax area.

Here are more details available presented by The Shade Room:

TSR reveals a clip and notes that the "video shows Offset and at least one other handcuffed man in what looks like one of the downtown parking lots."

According to TSR data, ‘Witnesses at the scene tell us that the agents allegedly arrested Offset for reports of a weapon. LAPD has not yet responded to requests for comments. "

The news generated great concerns among people in the comments.

Somoene said: "At this point it seems like a competition with these rappers and athletes, to see who gets into more trouble."

One commenter published this: ‘Rappers always in sum. You got money, go somewhere and relax, "and another Instagram installer posted:" That little white man towards the end of the video looks like he was the one who forgot. "

Someone else said: "The recording of a friend says it's not Quavo, it really doesn't make a difference, it's a Migo."

Another commenter asked the following question: "Why didn't they look for the gun before arresting it?"

TMZ also has interesting information.

They write that ‘Police sources tell TMZ that they received a call just before 8 p.m. of a person with a gun inside the parking structure at The Grove Mall. We are told that the person who had the weapon allegedly fled the scene, and Offset and the members of his entourage have been arrested. "

TMZ also made sure to highlight the fact that it is not clear if Offset or someone he was with really had a gun.

There are no more details available on the matter at this time, but be alert for more information.

Offset made headlines not long ago when it opened a new line of men's clothing at Paris Fashion Week.



