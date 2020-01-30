The longest smuggling tunnel is located on the US-Mexico border

Ventilation pipes and electrical wires pass along the rough walls. Rudimentary rails extend across the ground. Wet waterlogged conditions prevent desert conditions on the surface, about 70 feet high.
US authorities published images and videos of the notable smuggling tunnel on Wednesday, the longest found on the border between Mexico and the United States. The axis stretched about 4,309 feet, almost one mile, between Tijuana, Mexico and the outskirts of San Diego.
"The sophistication and length of this particular tunnel demonstrates the long efforts that transnational criminal organizations will undertake to facilitate cross-border smuggling," said Cardell T. Morant, the acting special agent in charge of National Security Investigations in San Diego statement of Customs and Border Protection of the United States.
Prior to the latest discovery, the longest smuggling tunnel across the U.S.-Mexico border was an excavation found in 2014, also in San Diego, authorities said. That tunnel was 2,966 feet long.
Despite all that is said about a wall between the United States and Mexico, the proliferation of these underground passageways demonstrates that the problem with border security is both underground and above.
Cross-border tunnels have long been used by cartels to move drugs and people to the United States, but even so, the sophistication of the recent finding was highlighted, the US border agency said.
The images and images taken inside the tunnel showed a claustrophobic canal pirated through rocks, which is only 2 feet wide and approximately 5.5 feet high. Authorities said the well was equipped with a rail and ventilation system, with high-voltage electrical cables, a drainage system and even an elevator in the opening of Tijuana.
the The video shows cables hanging from the walls, ventilation equipment and debris, including discarded clothing and what looked like remnants of wooden shelves. Water splashes around the floor of the chambers.
The exit on the US side was hidden by hundreds of sandbags, authorities said. A branch of the main tunnel was also discovered, they added, running 3,529 feet to the territory of the United States but not opening to the surface.
US authorities said no arrests had been made in connection with the discovery and that no drugs had been found inside the tunnel. The border area has been a stronghold of the Sinaloa Cartel of Mexico, whose leader, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, known as El Chapo, was sentenced to life imprisonment in July.
In 2015, Mr. Guzmán made an impressive escape from the prison in Mexico, when he disappeared from his cell in view of a video camera. The guards then discovered a small hole in the floor of their shower that led to a tunnel one mile long and 30 feet underground. The axle was equipped with lighting, ventilation and a motorcycle on rails. Some engineers estimated that it had taken more than a year and at least $ 1 million to build.
After the discovery of the last tunnel, in August, the US border agency said that Mexican authorities had identified the opening on the south side and that US investigators had mapped the entire construction.
On the American side, the well emerged in the industrial neighborhood of Otay Mesa, on the outskirts of southern San Diego, an area that has been a favorite place for tunnels due to its easy to dig soil and the presence of many warehouses to provide coverage.
The length of the cross-border tunnel, equivalent to 14 soccer fields, caused officials to surprise.
"We never really thought they had the thrill of getting this far," a Border Patrol operations supervisor, Lance LeNoir, told The Associated Press. "They continue to surprise me."