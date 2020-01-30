The longest smuggling tunnel is located on the US-Mexico border

Ventilation pipes and electrical wires pass along the rough walls. Rudimentary rails extend across the ground. Wet waterlogged conditions prevent desert conditions on the surface, about 70 feet high.

US authorities published images and videos of the notable smuggling tunnel on Wednesday, the longest found on the border between Mexico and the United States. The axis stretched about 4,309 feet, almost one mile, between Tijuana, Mexico and the outskirts of San Diego.

"The sophistication and length of this particular tunnel demonstrates the long efforts that transnational criminal organizations will undertake to facilitate cross-border smuggling," said Cardell T. Morant, the acting special agent in charge of National Security Investigations in San Diego statement of Customs and Border Protection of the United States.

Prior to the latest discovery, the longest smuggling tunnel across the U.S.-Mexico border was an excavation found in 2014, also in San Diego, authorities said. That tunnel was 2,966 feet long.