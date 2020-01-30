The Lakers have come closer since Kobe Bryant's death, says coach Frank Vogel

The sudden death of Kobe Bryant has only strengthened the close bond of the Los Angeles Lakers, according to head coach Frank Vogel.

Lakers legend Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

Vogel said it had been an "extremely emotional,quot; and "deeply sad,quot; time for everyone involved in the franchise's history, with whom five-time NBA champion Bryant spent his entire 20-year career.

After his team returned to practice on Wednesday, Vogel promised that his team would be more unified.

"I don't think he can separate us in any way," Vogel said. "It's just a sensation. You look at those around you, you observe your own feelings and emotions, and you proceed at the right pace at the right time."

"It has simply strengthened what we have felt all year about our current group," he continued. "We became a family in a very short time. It's something that is talked about in the NBA with the teams, but this particular group has come to love each other very quickly."

"We understand the importance and opportunity we have this year, and this has brought us closer."

This season's Lakers are competing for their first championship since 2010, and Vogel said the team intended to do justice to his former superstar.

"We want to represent more than Kobe was," he said. "We have always wanted to make him proud and that is not going to be different here. We want to represent what he defended. That is the most important thing for us."

Los Angeles will return to the floor against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center on Friday. His match on Tuesday against rival Los Angeles Clippers was postponed.