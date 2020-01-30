The kidnapping of Ethiopian students feeds anger in the government

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: Ethiopians take to the streets and social networks to protest the failure of their government to find at least a dozen university students and five other people believed to have been kidnapped from a bus by masked men in December. in a chain of conflicts of ethnic origin.
The students, most of whom are women belonging to the Amhara ethnic group, were studying at Dembi Dolo University in Oromia, a region populated by the Oromos ethnic group, authorities said. The two ethnic groups, which have faced each other in the past, represent approximately 60 percent of the population of approximately 100 million in this nation in the Horn of Africa.
The disappearance has fueled anger, resentment and frustration in the government, with thousands of protesters joining the demonstrations in recent days to demand answers. Relatives and supporters began a campaign using the hashtags #BringBackOurGirls and #BringBackOurStudents, which recall efforts to rescue the schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in the village of Chibok, in northern Nigeria, in 2014.
"Families are crying, they are asking for help," said Dessalegn Chanie, president of the Amhara National Movement, an opposition party. "These are poor farmers who have invested heavily in their children to send them to school."
The case represents a danger to the ruling party of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has introduced radical political reforms that have earned him global praise and Nobel Peace Prize 2019. Amid growing criticism, Abiy met Thursday with eight parents of the kidnapped students, his office said.
Authorities said Wednesday that they had organized a group to investigate the kidnappings and that federal and regional security forces were collaborating in the search.
If the authorities know the identities of the kidnappers, they have not said so. No group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.
But Asmera Shime, a freshman at Dembi Dolo University, said in a telephone interview Thursday she was on the bus on December 4 when she was arrested by more than a dozen men armed with sticks. She said the students had been fleeing violence between the students of Amhara and Oromo who had exploded on campus the day before.
Shime said the men confiscated their phones and forced the group to walk in the jungle for about 40 minutes. She said the kidnappers were oromo, but she didn't know if they represented an organized group. When they started arguing with some of the students about why they were kidnapping them, she says she escaped. Shime said he had spent three days in the forest before meeting a farmer.
"He took me to his house and gave me his hoodie to avoid being identified," he said in a telephone interview. "He took me on the bus back to Dembi Dolo."
Billene Seyoum, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Abiy, confirmed that Ms. Shime had linked the account of her escape with a "commanding officer in the area,quot; of the kidnapping. A relative of Ms. Shime corroborated her account.
The kidnapping of students occurs after a series of deadly clashes on Ethiopian campuses in recent months. In November, the government confirmed the death of three students: two students at Woldia University in the Amhara region and one at Dembi Dolo University. In December, the government deployed federal police to universities in an attempt to calm ethnic tensions.
Abiy, who is expected to participate in the August general elections, has been criticized for his handling of kidnappings.
"There was nothing about the Ethiopian government, there was no recognition," said Tewodrose Tirfe, president of the Amhara Association of America, a defense group. "When people began to question details and information, they fell silent, died."
Since coming to power in April 2018, Abiy has introduced economic, political and social reforms, including the legalization of prohibited opposition groups, the release of political prisoners and the pressure to resolve the decades-long border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.
However, his mandate has also been pursued by eruptions of ethnic violence that have forced nearly three million people to leave their homes, according to the United Nations. In October, 86 people were killed after Jawar Mohammed, a prominent critic and media baron, accused the police of conspiring to attack him.
Amnesty International said Monday that 75 supporters of the opposition party were arrested last weekend in radical arrests that the group said "are at risk of undermining the rights to freedom of expression and association before the 2020 elections."
There were also violent clashes at universities last year, including Dembi Dolo, which pushed hundreds of students to flee campus for fear of their safety.
Despite the best political atmosphere in the country, Abiy has been accused of following in the footsteps of his predecessors for arbitrarily detaining journalists and closing the internet.
Authorities said on January 11 that they had released 21 of the kidnap victims, but the families said they had not yet seen signs of their relatives. The prime minister's press secretary, Nigussu Tilahun, said in the briefing on Wednesday that there are still 17 people arrested, 12 of them students from Dembi Dolo University, but families and their advocates question those numbers.
Those protesting the kidnapping of students have faced reprisals, according to Laetitia Bader, principal investigator of the Human Rights Watch Africa division. Three leaders of the Amhara Student Association, a national body representing the Amharas ethnic groups, were arrested this week in the capital, Addis Ababa, and were interrogated for several hours about their protest plans, Bader said.
"The government should allow people to question and criticize their response to the situation of Dembi Dolo students and the situation in universities, not trying to silence them," he said. "Ethiopian students should feel safe when they are in school and university, but they can't do it now."
The case has taken an ominous turn: Ms. Shime said that two weeks after the kidnapping, she received a text message from one of her abducted friends, using a kidnapper's phone.
Ms. Shime said the friend wrote: “We are in the jungle. We slept in makeshift plastic beds. They move us to a new place every day. "
"That was the last message I received from her," Shime said.
Simon Marks reported from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and Abdi Latif Dahir from London. Hadra Ahmed contributed with reports by Addis Ababa.