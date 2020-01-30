The kidnapping of Ethiopian students feeds anger in the government

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: Ethiopians take to the streets and social networks to protest the failure of their government to find at least a dozen university students and five other people believed to have been kidnapped from a bus by masked men in December. in a chain of conflicts of ethnic origin.

The students, most of whom are women belonging to the Amhara ethnic group, were studying at Dembi Dolo University in Oromia, a region populated by the Oromos ethnic group, authorities said. The two ethnic groups, which have faced each other in the past, represent approximately 60 percent of the population of approximately 100 million in this nation in the Horn of Africa.

The disappearance has fueled anger, resentment and frustration in the government, with thousands of protesters joining the demonstrations in recent days to demand answers. Relatives and supporters began a campaign using the hashtags #BringBackOurGirls and #BringBackOurStudents, which recall efforts to rescue the schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in the village of Chibok, in northern Nigeria, in 2014.

%MINIFYHTMLe10e2c408a483903ac677b43fc7d81f413% %MINIFYHTMLe10e2c408a483903ac677b43fc7d81f414%

"Families are crying, they are asking for help," said Dessalegn Chanie, president of the Amhara National Movement, an opposition party. "These are poor farmers who have invested heavily in their children to send them to school."